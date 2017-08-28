How to Donate to Harvey Victims Online

Those suffering from the disastrous Hurricane Harvey, now Tropical Storm Harvey, could get some relief with your help.

Two prominent technology companies — Apple and Amazon — (and likely many more to follow) are offering relief to Harvey victims through the American Red Cross.

If you'd prefer to donate directly to those helping people, you have a variety of options. Here's a quick list of just some of the more prominent organizations accepting donations right now:

Apple has kicked things off with donations pages in a variety of digital marketplaces, including the App Store and iTunes. You have the option of donating in specified increments ranging from $5 to $200. You can pay with the credit card attached to your iTunes account and 100 percent of the donations will go directly to the American Red Cross.

According to Apple, the donation is not tax deductible and personal information will not be shared with the charitable organization.

To access the donations page, you can boot up the iTunes of your choice, and you'll see a listing for Hurricane Harvey victims. Simply choose that option and you'll be able to make your donation either on mobile or on the desktop version of iTunes.

Amazon is offering you the opportunity to similarly help Hurricane Harvey victims and donate to the American Red Cross.

On Amazon, you need to go to this dedicated relief page and use the credit card attached to your Amazon account to make a donation. You can make donations in any increments you prefer.

According to Amazon, the e-commerce giant, along with its newly owned grocery chain Whole Foods, will match up to $1 million in total donations to the American Red Cross.