New Epson Android App Makes Mobile Printing Easy

Epson printer owners can now print directly from Android devices to their Wi-Fi-enabled printers, thanks to its just-launched Epson Print Enabler app for Android 4.4 Kit Kat and higher. The app is free and available from the Google Play Store.

The Epson app integrates directly into a number of Android apps, meaning you can choose to print directly from Chrome, Drive, Gallery, Gmail, Photos, Quickoffice and more, without opening a separate printing app.

To enable Epson Print Enabler, download the app from the Google Play Store, then access your device's settings. In Settings, go to System, then Printing. You should see "Epson Print Enabler" there, set to "off" by default. Tap to switch it to "on."

Epson Print Enabler works with the native Android Printer feature built into Android 4.4. Epson is also working with other apps to integrate its Android printing app.

Epson isn't the first to create an Android app that allows printing direct from mobile; HP has one as well, and Google Cloud Print can connect Androids and Chromebooks with certain printers as well.

