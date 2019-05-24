139 Million Users Hit in Canva Data Breach

Australian web-design online service Canva seems to have been hit by a malicious hacker who claims to have made off with data pertaining to 139 million users.

(Image credit: Song_about_summer/Shutterstock)

The pilfered personal information includes real names, usernames, email addresses and city and country information. On the bright side, email passwords were salted and hashed using the Bcrypt algorithm, which is dang near impossible to reverse, and dates of birth and street addresses do not seem to have been part of the compromised data.

If you've ever signed up for Canva, you should probably change your Canva account password. If you've ever used that same password elsewhere, definitely change it on those other services.

However, Canva also lets you use its services by signing in with your Google or Facebook accounts, and there is no evidence that those accounts are in any danger from this breach.

MORE: Best Password Managers

ZDNet's Catalin Cimpanu was contacted earlier today (May 24) by the hacker, who uses the pseudonym GnosticPlayers and who in the past several months has claimed to have stolen data pertaining to nearly 1 billion users from dozens of websites.

Cimpanu contacted Canva, and a spokesperson admitted that the company had been "made aware of a security breach which enabled access to a number of usernames and email addresses."

"We securely store all of our passwords using the highest standards (individually salted and hashed with bcrypt) and have no evidence that any of our users' credentials have been compromised," the company reportedly said. "As a safeguard, we are encouraging our community to change their passwords as a precaution."

Bcrypt is a strong and slow password-hashing algorithm that was designed to be difficult and time-consuming for a "cracker" to reverse. (Hashing is one-way encryption for items that are not meant to be decrypted.) Each password was "salted" with additional random data to make hash-cracking even more difficult.

Best Identity Protection Services

Best Overall IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit Get it. IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit is the best overall service for both credit monitoring and identity protection. It also protects your account with two-factor authentication. View Site

Best Data Monitoring LifeLock Ultimate Plus It's worth it. Get LifeLock Ultimate Plus if you're very worried about having your identity stolen and you also need antivirus software. But you can get better credit monitoring for less with IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit. View Site