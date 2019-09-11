If you're a Mac user then you are likely used to high quality software that just works, thanks to the way Apple operates. So you'll definitely want a VPN that performs in the same way, which is why you'll need the best best VPN for your Mac – and for you specifically. So what exactly can a VPN do for you?

You may want to protect your data while on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, such as in cafes, hotels or airports. You may worry that your internet service provider (ISP) is logging your browsing history. Or you may want to evade geographic restrictions on streaming video or online games. A VPN makes it look like you're logged on somewhere that you're not, by bouncing your location around the globe, so a great tool in all of those scenarios.

But, of course, there are lots of VPNs to pick from. That's why we've tested them, narrowed it down to the best for Apple Mac specifically and popped them below. While ExpressVPN has taken the top spot (see hwy below) there are other options out there with the best ones listed below in all their glory. These are the best Mac VPNs...





1. ExpressVPN The best all-rounder for Mac speed, unblocking and security Reasons to Buy Works on most Mac devices Over 94 countries supported A 24/7 support service Reasons to Avoid Max 5 connections EXCLUSIVE - SAVE 49% 12 months $6.67 /mth 6 months $9.99 /mth 1 month $12.95 /mth ? Visit Site at Express VPN

From all our testing, we reckon that ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Mac and, indeed, for pretty much everything else. That’s all thanks to its superb speeds, excellent 24/7 customer service support and wide compatibility across devices. The dedicated Mac app is excellent since it's straightforward to use, looks great and offers more depth if you need.

The 256-bit encryption over OpenVPN UDP with a kill switch and split tunneling are great too as you know everything working in the background to keep you super secure and anonymous.

Customer support is admirable, which makes you feel right at home from a Mac. This is available 24 hours a day, meaning you can login and ask someone directly and get an answer right away.

There's a limit of up to five devices using the service at once, which is more than Express used to provide. It's not as many as some but, since you are primarily getting this for your Mac and perhaps your iPhone, that shouldn't be too much of a hinderance.

Read our full ExpressVPN review.



Get 49% off the best Mac VPN

Although you may begrudge paying to protect your Mac (they're supposed to be impregnable, right?), you can at least use ExpressVPN's 30-day money back guarantee to try before you buy. But if you do choose to sign up for a year now, you'll get 49% off the normal price and 3 extra months absolutely free!

2. Hotspot Shield Superb support and Mac-worthy speeds Reasons to Buy Extra privacy thanks to owned servers Live chat support Fast speeds for Mac Reasons to Avoid Isn't the fastest VPN 36 months $2.99 /mth 12 months $5.99 /mth 1 month $12.99 /mth ? Visit Site at Hotspot Shield

This is very good VPN for both speed and affordability. So if you're looking to get gaming, video streaming or anything else that's bandwidth intensive for your Mac, this could be a good way to do it without breaking the bank. Thanks to over 2,500 servers across over 50 countries, 24/7 customer service and five simultaneous connections available at any time, this should cover most of your needs.

This comes with the Catapult Hydra protocol, which is the wizardry behind some of the fastest VPN speeds available right now. That should mean you have no lag while still getting that VPN security. Plus there's a 7-day trial and a 45-day money-back guarantee so it's well worth giving a try on your Mac.

Read our full Hotspot Shield review.



3. CyberGhost Excellent Mac-focused software Reasons to Buy Fast connections Lots of Mac friendly features 45-day money-back guarantee Reasons to Avoid Glitchy software on occasions 36 months $2.75 /mth 12 months $5.99 /mth 1 month $12.99 /mth ? Visit Site at CyberGhost

CyberGhost says it's created its software specifically for Mac, making it even better at giving the best VPN experience on your machine. Thanks to over 3,500 servers in about 60 countries worldwide you get a lot of power behind that software too.

Thanks to a lack of logging, killswitch, and superb encryption you can rest easy knowing you're anonymous. Plus this is great at automatically finding the best server to suit what you're doing, be it watching Netflix, BBC iPlayer or browsing the web. It'll even block ads for you, stop trackers and avoid malicious websites – keeping your Mac safe.

While this software and the VPN offering is fantastic, there are a few glitches still, like reduced speeds from clogging and awkward VPN navigation. But that should improve with time and software updates so this is still well worth a go on Mac.

Read our full CyberGhost review.



4. NordVPN Security, speed and simplicity Reasons to Buy Double encryption secure Up to six devices at once Lots of extensions Reasons to Avoid No live chat support 36 months $2.99 /mth 12 months $6.99 /mth 1 month $11.95 /mth ? Visit Site at NordVPN

NordVPN is one of favoured VPNs in terms of security and speed thanks to its double encryption. That's a 2048-bit encryption, over 5,000 servers spread across 60 countries. This is combined with strong DNS leak protection, two kill switches and excellent connection speeds. That means your Mac should always going to be secure when using this VPN.

The VPN client itself is a little on the basic side on both Mac and iOS but that's a great thing for beginners. Plus it gives you the clean finish that means a very speedy performance. So unless you want very in depth features this is not such a bad thing.

Zero logging and a 30-day money back guarantee make for a very tempting VPN offering for a Mac VPN indeed.

Read our full NordVPN review.



5. Windscribe Lots of free Mac-friendly VPN features Reasons to Buy Fast performance Generous free data plan Netflix on Mac friendly Reasons to Avoid Software needs restarting from time-to-time 12 months $4.08 /mth 1 month $9 /mth ? Visit Site at Windscribe

One of Windscribe's top features is a very generous free service that gives you up to 10GB per month making it a great way to try a VPN with your Mac account.

Of course if you want 4K video regularly you'll probably use that data up and need to pay for the full version. This also lets you connect as many devices at once as you like which is ideal for use across lots of gadgets besides your Mac. Most other VPN services permit only five at a time.

There's even a handy "Windflix" location setup made for the ultimate Netflix experience. Plus, you can pay for a Windscribe subscription using bitcoin, email address free, making it ideal for the security-focused Mac user.

Read our full Windscribe review.

