Wal-Mart To Offer In-Store PC Tech Support

Tech support? Since when does Wal-Mart offer tech support? Apparently as of now according to Reuters, stating that the retail giant's new customer support move could turn up the heat on rival Best Buy. But don't take the announcement literally: consumers won't be able to waltz into the Electronics Department with a burned up PC and expect immediate repairs.



For tech savvy consumers and Tom's Hardware/Guide readers, the new tech support will probably be useless. But for consumers who have no clue in setting up a wireless router or throwing together a brand new home theater, Wal-Mart's new service may be worth the money. In addition to the products, shoppers will be able to purchase service plans on a prepaid card ranging from $99 to $339. The service will also include a preliminary consultation and a tutorial after everything is installed.



Wal-Mart is working with privately held N.E.W. Customer Service Companies to get the technical support service into gear, and plans to have it up and running in all U.S. Wal-Mart stores in time for the holiday season. The service may prove beneficial in the long run, reducing the amount of returns based on consumer inexperience in setting up the equipment or using them correctly.