LulzSec Reborn, Hacks Into Military Dating Site, CSS Corp.

Earlier this month, LulzSec members were betrayed by their own leader and arrested by the FBI. It seemed that the group's reign of virtual terror -- which blew in like a hurricane and then seemingly fizzled out just as quickly -- was over, giving way to reigning hactivist champ Anonymous.

But now there's a group who have decided to pick up where the previous LulzSec group left off, and is now calling themselves LulzSecReborn. Their first victim was military dating site MilitarySingles.com which they hacked, retrieving the information of 170,937 accounts. Now the email addresses, passwords and other information of lonely, single soldiers simply looking for love is available for anyone to download.

"We at ESingles Inc. are aware of the claim that someone has hacked MilitarySingles.com and are currently investigating the situation," the company behind the website stated. "At this time there is no actual evidence that MilitarySingles.com was hacked and it is possible that the Tweet from Operation Digiturk is simply a false claim."

Naturally LulzSecReborn laughed at their comment, and pointed to this link via Twitter. It shows a white page stored on the MilitarySingles website offering one small message: "lulz is sb."

After posting a Pastebin announcement leading to the MilitarySingles data dump link, the group then hacked into CSS Corp, a global information and communications technology company. They broke through the walls of the main domain's server and leaked the entire database which included email addresses, names, passwords, user IDs and usernames.

"And admins from CSS Corp I know that you are smarter than the others please don't search for proof we will delete your whole database," the group threatened via Twitter.

Previous reports indicated that LulzSec would make a comeback on April 1, but their recent actions have proven that's not the case. In fact, they're not too sure who is planning an attack on April Fool's, but it's not LulzSecReborn.

So who is behind this new resurrection? Softpedia cites sources who say the new group comprises of veteran hackers who have been known to breach important sites. Currently there are no members of the original LulzSec present in the new group.

"The idea is to continue what some have started and never managed to finish," one of the hackers stated. "At the same time we want to avenge the ones that were arrested."

Will another LulzSec group rise from the ashes on Sunday, April 1? It would be interesting to see how two LulzSec groups could co-exist, if at all.