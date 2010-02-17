Trending

Livescribe Pulse Smartpen

By Digital Entertainment 

Some people just like the feel of a pen and paper for note-taking. For them, there’s a $150 system that records everything, and writes on dot matrix paper.

The Pen

Livescribe’s Pulse Smartpen is not your typical pen. This digital storage unit not only traces what you write, but it also records everything you say. This full note-taking system is no joke. With a storage capacity of 4 GB, the Pulse goes above and beyond the limitations that pen and paper pose by serving as a digitized solution for recording voice and storing hand-written notes.

How does it work? With a mix of well-built hardware, software, and some special paper. And now, the Pulse’s creators are following a trend in the hand-held market by offering apps.

The device itself looks unremarkably large. Thick all around, this black ink pen comes with an infra-red camera, a charge base, a mono speaker, a microphone, an OLED display, and a 2.5 mm headphone jack. Significantly larger than most pens, users will have to get used to the size and lack of clip, which make it far too easy to roll off a table or desk.

Don’t worry, you’ll get used to the thickness. The Pulse Smartpen’s retail price starts at $150 and goes up from there for more storage capacity.