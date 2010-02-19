Hulu May Charge Subscriptions on iPad

Recently we reported that Hulu may be working on an Apple iPad-friendly version of its video streaming service. Remarks made by CEO Jason Kilar already point to upcoming support for mobile platforms, and there are even rumors of an iPhone and iPod Touch app in development.

Unfortunately, we may not see our favorite shows on the Apple platforms-- the iPad in particular-- without having to pay a monthly subscription fee. News of this type of premium Hulu service isn't anything new: execs at NBC, Fox, and Disney have tossed the idea back and forth for some time.

While AllThingsD doesn't reveal its source of information, a subscription-based, premium Hulu service is a "likely scenario" for the iPad. The revenue will supposedly put money back into the "money-losing" website, and compensate for a reduction of viewers on cable and satellite TV.

But Hulu and the network execs haven't settled on a plan to bring a subscription-based service to the video site. "It’s a tricky balancing act that we’re trying to fine tune before we go out," the secret source said. "Everyone’s concerned about making a strong offering at a good price, and not undercutting the existing business."

As we reported earlier, the biggest hurdle of bringing Hulu to the iPad is getting around Flash, a feature Apple refuses to support. If rumors are correct, we may see Hulu Mobile arrive when Apple's iPad finally hits retail shelves. Expect more details in the coming weeks.