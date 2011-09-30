Amazon: Yes, We Know You'll Root Our Tablet

Amazon's no dummy: it knows that many consumers plan to get rid of the custom interface installed on the upcoming Kindle Fire tablet. In fact, the company isn't going to do anything special in regards to preventing customers from rooting the tablet and installing Google's full-blown Android or another OS. Amazon won't exactly endorse the process, but it won't attempt to prevent users from doing so either.

"It's going to get rooted, and what you do after you root it is up to you," said Jon Jenkins, director of Amazon's Silk browser project. Jenkins indicated that he wasn't sure if the bootloader was locked or not, but given that the tablet sports a USB port and a mass storage mode, anyone can side-load Android APK program files without having to root it.

Amazon likely believes that it's a losing battle fighting "rooters" given that Barnes & Noble's NOOK Color and HP's webOS-based TouchPad have been rooted and reinvigorated with Google's preferred Android OS. Despite the OS modifications, the Kindle Fire's underlying platform is Android 2.3 "Gingerbread" which isn't exactly tablet oriented. The actual hardware specs indicate that it may have enough juice to power Android 3.x "Honeycomb" -- specs that includes a 1 GHz TI OMAP dual-core SoC, 512 MB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

By comparison, the NOOK Color's underlying OS is Android 2.2 "Froyo," yet it turned out to be a decent rooted tablet for the money much like Amazon's Kindle Fire will. That said, here's a brief comparison between the Amazon and Barnes & Noble tablets:

Screen size

NOOK Color - 7-inch IPS panel, VividView Color Touchscreen (1024 x 600)

Kindle Fire - 7-inch IPS panel, Gorilla Glass coating (1024 x 600)

Processor

NOOK Color - 800 Mhz TI OMAP 3621 single-core SoC

Kindle Fire - 1 GHz TI OMAP dual-core SoC

GPU

NOOK Color - POWERVR SGX530

Kindle Fire - unknown

RAM

NOOK Color - 512 MB

Kindle Fire - 512 MB

Storage

NOOK Color - 8 GB

Kindle Fire - 8 GB

Weight

NOOK Color - 15.8 ounces

Kindle Fire - 14.6 ounces

OS

NOOK Color - Android 2.2 "Froyo"

Kindle Fire - Android 2.3 "Gingerbread"

USB Port

NOOK Color - Yes

Kindle Fire - Yes

SD Card Slot

NOOK Color - Yes

Kindle Fire - No

Battery time:

NOOK Color - Up to 8 hours

Kindle Fire - Up to 8 hours

Wi-Fi connectivity:

NOOK Color - 802.11b/g/n with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security

Kindle Fire - 802.11b/g/n, or 802.1X standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security

Yep. looks like Amazon is launching a NOOK Color clone, only it's using the BlackBerry PlayBook skeleton.