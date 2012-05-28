MPAA Uses Secret Investors, Homebuyers to Catch Pirates

A sting operation that targeted SurfTheChannel.com, a British streaming links site that has been in the MPAA's crosshairs for awhile, included a fake venture capitalist to lure the owner into a meeting revealing financial details as well as secretly trailing a car back to the house of the couple who operated the site.
The MPAA also came up with the idea to use an employee as a potential buyer of the couple's home to snap pictures of the computer equipment in the house. The careful preparation eventually resulted in a raid. The British government decided not to engage in a criminal prosecution, but the MPAA followed through and threatened a contractor for the site in the U.S. with charges alleging that he was illegally maintaining code for SurfTheChannel.com. The two parties struck a deal in which the MPAA decided it would be OK with receiving the payment the contractor got from SurfTheChannel.com and his willingness to testify against the owners of the website in the UK. Apparently, it was this testimony that launched the criminal prosecution of the owners of the website.
The trial is running now and is expected to last about a month. There is no clear jurisdiction whether plain linking to copyright-infringing sites is illegal. the owners of SurfTheChannel.com claimed in a conversation with the secret MPAA investigator that the site generated revenues of about $50,000 per month from about 400,000 visitors every day.
In the 30's and 40's they put their money into a good cast and script and churned out excellent films.
As far as films not making money -- then the Producers need to quite making crappy movies. Good movies make a plenty of money.
As long as they're one of the parties and doesn't fall afoul of local wiretapping laws there's nothing illegal going on here. Companies have used private investigators in civil suits for centuries
- not watch movies that are not worth your money?
- not download music that is not worth your money?
- not play games that are not worth your money?
If it's crap, why pirate it? If it's good, why not buy it?
If you really hate DRM and want to remove it from all your DVD's knock yourself out and do it. No one is going to come after you for this if you don't put those images, movies or soundtracks on a "sharing" service. Don't start a business that is based on stealing or trading in other people's property and you won't have any problem.
Can someone more knowledgeable than myself please clarify the legality of such an act? Isn't it illegal if is on private property and the owner does not consent?
it will take some time but it will be effective. also make sure that political supporters of MPAA are not elected by you..