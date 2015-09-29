New HP Desktops Have Wireless Charging, Finger Scanning

Image: HP

With a fingerprint sensor on the display and a stand that doubles as a wireless device charger, HP's new EliteOne 705 G2 and 800 G2 all-in-one computers feature two firsts for the company that may very well also be firsts for the industry. The AMD-based 705 G2 starts at $849 and should be available this month, while the Intel-based 800 G2 is due in October and will start at $1200.

Both versions feature a 23-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch display with a 2-megapixel webcam and 32GB of speedy DDR4 RAM. The Intel-based EliteOne models will give businesses a choice between 6th generation Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors, while the AMD models come in PRO A4, PRO A6, PRO A8 and PRO A10 variations.

Unfortunately, HP informs us that the wireless charging stand — which supports the Qi, PMA and A4WP wireless charging standards — does not come standard on either EliteOne. It's a configurable option and its pricing is not yet available.

The fingerprint sensor is on the bottom of the right side of the EliteOne display Image: HP

Integrating phone charging into the desktop is only part of how these new all-in-one machines look to tidy the office. They've been redesigned with "built-in cable management" and a more adjustable height stand than in previous models.

Both models come with 4 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, a v. 1.2 DisplayPort and an Ethernet port. The EliteOnes also bear the fruits of HP's collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, which works with HP on the audio quality across its range of devices. HP's new PCs bring some intriguing innovations to the all-in-one market, and we look forward to putting them to the test in our full reviews.