iPhone App Provides The Girlfriend You Can't Get

It's an app developed to console "people" and aid their loneliness.

Are you looking for a girlfriend but you just don't have what it takes to actually get one? If so, then a new iPhone app from South Korea developer Nabix may just be your ticket to a lonely-free lifestyle.

Called "Honey It's Me!" the $1.99 app provides a 20-something virtual girlfriend named Mina-- one made of actual flesh and bone-- that calls and leaves video messages four times a day. Mina will also shower the lonely heart with additional love messages-- from a library of 100 clips recorded by the model-- throughout the day including "Good night, sweet dreams" and "Are you sleeping? It's time for breakfast!"

"I've developed this application to console people for their loneliness," Kim Yoon-Kak, head of Nabix told AFP.

According to Kim, "Honey It's Me!" raked in 80,000 downloads a day when it was originally launched as a free app on November 30, however he admitted that usage has declined since the $1.99 fee was set in place. Kim plans to allow free downloads again starting this week.

Although the app is currently available in South Korea only, Nabix plans to launch "Honey It's Me!" worldwide with English, Chinese and Japanese messages packed in two versions: the current free model and a $1.99 version offering longer messages.

Nabix also plans to release an Android version sometime thereafter. Time to set aside two bucks.

  • IM0001 16 December 2010 05:05
    Really?
  • cryogenic 16 December 2010 05:19
    Does the App have a jealousy mode? So it ca be jealous on my real girl friend? If it does then its' deal! Real girl friend + a jealous virtual girl friend.
  • jhansonxi 16 December 2010 05:33
    The new "marriage" = cloud love. And somebody though population control was hard.
  • chickenhoagie 16 December 2010 06:44
    Holy hell. If anyone actually used this app for what its intended for, then he/she needs to see a psychiatrist.
  • belardo 16 December 2010 07:07
    Many people are lonely... especially in Asian markets. Many "nerds" and fanboys don't talk to girls and of course, don't have relationships.

    I've been dating various girls this past few months, and *STILL* feel lonely without having a regular girl to hang around with (ie: a Girlfriend ). Even thou, there is sex with some of these women.

    So for the guys who are still virgins or very rarely have sex or GF, that problem would be much much worse. Hence, you also see these games like WOW being used by so many people as its a substitute for real people in real life.
  • Marco925 16 December 2010 07:11
    She's cute.
  • belardo 16 December 2010 07:28
    I've dated hotter Korean woman... :(
  • Someguitarist 16 December 2010 08:29
    No no no, you need to use this app if you don't have the guts to break up with your actual girlfriend. I can see it now "Who is Mina? Why does she keep calling you?"
  • eddieroolz 16 December 2010 11:04
    I wouldn't call it "lonely" but just rather "don't want a real girlfriend". Hell, I fall into that camp, too busy with university (at least for now).
  • mayankleoboy1 16 December 2010 21:22
    will there be simulated sex as well?
