Chevy's Self-Driving Concept Car Blurs Sci-Fi and Reality

Forget time-traveling DeLoreans and flying cartoon cars, Chevy’s FNR Concept is the futuristic, self-driving car you've been dreaming of. It looks like a glorious combination of the light bike from Tron and the xenomorph from Alien -- and that’s just the exterior. The look at this visionary vehicle comes courtesy of the Shanghai Auto Show.
The FNR is Chevy’s idea of what an autonomous electric vehicle could be, featuring a science fiction-inspired capsule design with dragonfly doors that swing up from both front and back. The FNR comes with magnetic hubless wheels, an automatic wireless charging system and a roof-mounted sensor package that can be used to map out the car's route -- all without the assistance of a lowly human.
MORE: The Best Cars from the 2015 New York Auto Show
Inside, the FNR sports seating that looks more like intergalactic space harps than chairs, which can also rotate 180 degrees to create a more social living roomlike setup. After all, when the car can do the driving on its own, you don’t really need to face the windshield.
For those who still want to steer, the FNR’s full-width dashboard/control panel makes drooling over the infotainment on a Tesla seem a little premature. Look Ma, no wheel! Instead, the FNR is controlled by gestures, not unlike the sort you use on a tablet or smartphone. The car company even tossed out the need for a key, replacing that slot with a scanner that reads your iris.
Unfortunately, as with most concepts, the FNR may never see actual production, but that’s not really the point. You can’t advance if you don’t know where you’re going, and with the FNR concept, it seems Chevy may have an exciting road ahead.
- Apple CarPlay FAQ: Everything You Need to Know
- Connected Cars: A Guide to New Vehicle Technology
- Audi Brings Android Auto and Apple Carplay to next SUV
Sam Rutherford is a Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide. Follow him @SamRutherford on Twitter, and Tom’s Guide on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.
Yeah, I can guarantee it won't see the light of day. GM is one of the last companies to innovate with their vehicles. I remember going to "Auto World" in Flint back in 1984 when it was around for a short period of time. GM had on display a vehicle that was the same way in forward thinking; with features they still haven't thought of adding; even today. What's sad is that most of the competition has...
Not 100% true GM has actually been one of the for runners when it comes to adding new tech since the late 70's up until about the mid 2000's then they slacked off a lot and the other companies took other. A buddy of mine picked up an old 1978 caddy that has so many auto features in it that it made some of the so called new cars look silly for features and this was a car from to late 70's. My own Olds from 2001 has even more features than the caddy & it is pretty old now but is in mint condition & gets really good fuel mileage for it's age on the highway and this car was built for the highway for sure. My point is there was a time period where GM was a for runner in tech at least for the north american car builders it was. Doge used to be so far behind that it always made me wonder why anyone would buy a car/truck that was so outdate from new.
Yeah, I do agree in the old days, until the 80's when they decided to cut corners, make stuff purposely break for repairs, rust after a predetermined amount of time, etc to where the competition blew past them and nearly put them under. Ford and Chrysler were just as much to blame there as well. While all 3 companies are recovering to one extent or another, they're still a far cry from what they were. The cities of Flint, Detroit, and my hometown Saginaw are nearly destroyed because of it.
Dodge was hilariously bad. The saying went "if your Dodge made it to 100k, it's not a Dodge". Married with Children even made fun of Dodge continuously as the car Al Bundy drove was a Dodge.
This will never see the light of day; some engineers and/or graphic artists were just playing.