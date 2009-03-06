AT&T: Employer of Aliens?

Not the illegal kind, but the extra-terrestrial kind. I had an exchange with a member of AT&T's online tech support staff today that leads me to believe that the employee is either not human, or has been instructed to do its best to befuddle me with incomprehensible, extremely complex language.

Don't believe me? See for yourself. I wanted to find out if my husband and I (one 3G iPhone, one regular iPhone) could switch to a family plan with my parents without incurring a huge fee.

In a tech support email earlier this week, I wrote:

Q:Enter your contract expiration question below: A:Hi, I am interested in moving onto a family plan with other members of my family. Please let me know if I would incur any charges switching onto a family plan or whether I can switch over onto that contract without penalty. thanks.

Three days later, I heard back from AT&T. Check out the mind-boggling response below, if you dare. Then, please tell me if you think the response was a) adequately clear, b) written by an alien, c) written by a human instructed to be incomprehensible, or d) a well-meaning but overzealous attempt to be informational and comprehensive, yet failing due to overuse of corporate-speak and non-native English.

From: AT&T Email Customer Care for Wireless

Date: Thu, Mar 5, 2009 at 7:07 AM

Dear Rachel,





Thank you for taking the time to e-mail AT&T regarding if you would be

charged any fees or penalties for joining a Family Talk plan with your

family members. My name is Elizabeth Allen, and I am happy to help you

I can definitely understand your concern regarding if you would receive

charges for switching to a family plan with other members of your

family. After carefully reviewing your account, I am showing you are

currently on an individual Nation 450 Rollover Unlimited Mobile to

Mobile and 5,000 Night and Weekend Minutes. I also show you have another

wireless line on the account on an individual rate plan. You do have the

option to combine 2 existing lines of service on your account to a

Family Talk plan. No fees would apply to change your rate plan other

than the prorated charges from the old plan to the new plan.



If your inquiry is to move your line(s) of service to a different

account, this would be considered a transfer of service. It is possible

to transfer the financial or billing responsibility of an account to

another party by completing a Transfer of Service. A credit evaluation

must be performed on the new customer, and a deposit may be required.

Once the deposit is paid and the transfer is complete, the billing name

and corresponding information is changed.



The receiving account holder must be 18 years of age. Exception:

Alabama - 19 years of age and Puerto Rico - 21 years of age. We will

need for the account holder to give permission to the customer that will

be taking over the account and that customer must call in to complete

the change. Authorization Note is valid for 60 days. Financial

Responsibility will remain with the original customer until the transfer

is complete.



The account balance will not transfer to the new account. The Transfer

of Service fee will be waived if the: ?Original account holder is

deceased. Customer is requesting a Transfer of Service to be eligible

for combined billing and/or subscribing to the Unity plan or the

receiving account is already enrolled in combined billing. It may take

10-15 minutes for the Transfer of Service team to run the credit

evaluation, build the new account, and complete the transfer. If the

receiving account holder requires Relocation, the Transfer of Service

must be completed first. Once the transfer is complete the original

account holder will receive a final (prorated) invoice. Any deposit will

be released back to the open balance. The phone number belongs to the

new account holder.



Once the transfer is complete:

The original account holder will receive a final (prorated) invoice and

any deposit will be released back to the open balance; the phone number

belongs to the new account holder.



Please note the following information regarding how a transfer of

service affects Rollover minutes:



With a transfer of service when the plan is an individual calling plan

Rollover minutes are automatically transferred to the new customer.



If the transfer of service removes only one line from a family talk

calling plan the Rollover minutes will not automatically transfer. The

rollover balance will stay with the remaining lines that are still on

Family Talk.



The receiving account holder must accept an 11 month contract from the

date the transfer takes place.

Exception: For iPhone and converted accounts, the current contract will

be applied to the receiving account (if one exists).



When a complete Family Talk group is moved, and all lines are

transferred to a new account, the Rollover minutes will automatically

transfer.



An $18 Transfer of Service fee (per line) will be assessed to the

receiving account holder.



Rollover minutes will not transfer on prepaid accounts.



Here are some additional terms associated with a transfer of service.



Discontinued rate plans cannot be transferred to new customers



The original contract will transfer over to the new account.



If you would like to process this transfer of service please call

customer service at 1-800-331-0500. The hours of operations are Monday

through Friday 7:00am to 9:00 pm, Saturday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Closed

on Sunday.



The current Family Talk shared minute plan offerings are:



AT&T Nation Family Talk with 550 Shared Rollover minutes, Unlimited

Mobile to Mobile and Unlimited Night and Weekend Minutes with an overage

rate of $0.45 per minute

$50.00-primary

$9.99- for each additional line



AT&T Nation Family Talk with 700 Shared Rollover minutes, Unlimited

Mobile to Mobile and Unlimited Night and Weekend Minutes with an overage

rate of $0.45 per minute

$60.00-primary line

$9.99-for each additional line



AT&T Nation Family Talk with 1,400 Shared Rollover minutes, Unlimited

Mobile to Mobile and Unlimited Night and Weekend Minutes with an overage

rate of $0.40 per minute

$80.00-primary line

$9.99-for each additional line



AT&T Nation Family Talk with 2,100 Shared Rollover minutes, Unlimited

Mobile to Mobile and Unlimited Night and Weekend Minutes with an overage

rate of $0.35 per minute

$100.00-primary line

$9.99-for each additional line



AT&T Nation Family Talk with 3,000 Shared Rollover minutes, Unlimited

Mobile to Mobile and Unlimited Night and Weekend Minutes with an overage

rate of $0.25 per minute

$140.00-primary line

$9.99-for each additional line



AT&T Nation Family Talk with 4,000 Shared Rollover minutes, Unlimited

Mobile to Mobile and Unlimited Night and Weekend Minutes with an overage

rate of $0.20 per minute

$190.00-primary line

$9.99-for each additional line



AT&T Nation Family Talk with 6,000 Shared Rollover minutes, Unlimited

Mobile to Mobile and Unlimited Night and Weekend Minutes with an overage

rate of $0.20 per minute

$290.00-primary line

$9.99-for each additional line



Night and Weekend minutes apply Monday through Thursday between 9PM and

6AM, and from Friday at 9PM until Monday at 6AM. Mobile to Mobile calls

are any calls that placed to or received from an AT&T phone. The overage

rate is the per-minute rate charged for minutes used in excess of the

rollover minutes included with your calling plan. Rollover minutes not

used in a given month will be retained for a period of 12 months from

the close of the billing cycle in which they are accumulated, and are

used to cover any overage in succeeding months. Further information on

rates, services and plan features can be obtained from att.com/wireless,

by selecting the ?Shop AT&T? option and ?Rate Plans.?



If you decide you want to change your plan please call customer service

at 1-800-331-0500 or by dialing 611 from your wireless phone.



You can change your plan via the online website. Please keep in mind, if

the rate plan is changed via the website the change will not take effect

until the start of the next billing cycle. I have listed the steps for

changing your plan online:



1. Log in to your "My Wireless" page on att.com/wireless

2. Click on "change rate" which is located under Rate Plan & feature.

3. Scroll down to the Rate Plans Available.

4. Choose & select the new plan.

5. Confirm the price plan change by pressing ok



Should you need to contact us again, you can contact customer service at

1-800-331-0500 from any landline phone or 611 from your AT&T Wireless

phone or by sending us another email via the contact link through your

online account. The hours of operations are Monday through Friday 7:00

am to 9:00 pm, Saturday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and closed on Sunday. To send

your request via email, please follow these steps:



1. Log in to your "My Wireless" page on att.com/wireless

2. Click on contact us, which is located by the search link on the top

right hand corner of page

3. Scroll down to bottom and select the link to email us.

4. Follow prompts to send us an email.



AT&T Online Customer Care is unable to assist with email requests unless

these requests are submitted via the MyWireless section of

ATT.com/wireless. If you follow these steps to email us, this will make

sure your email was submitted properly and that you will get a response

to your question.



We are here to assist you. I encourage you to visit us at

www.att.com/wireless often to view your monthly account statements, make

payments and shop for new products and services. We greatly appreciate

the opportunity to serve you. Please let us know if we can assist you in

any other way, and thank you for choosing the new AT&T.





Sincerely,



Elizabeth Allen



AT&T

Online Customer Care Professional