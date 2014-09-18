Trending

Amazon Unveils 5 New Kindle Fire Tablets, Start at $99

By

Amazon has launched a slew of new Kindle Fire HD tablets, including a $99 6-inch slate and an 8.9-inch HDX with Snapdragon 805 power.

Are phablets killing tablets? Amazon is definitely not jumping on that bandwagon. The company has just unveiled five new Kindle Fire HD devices in three sizes that will go on sale in October, aimed at bargain hunters, kids and power users.

Amazon has also announced a new version of its operating system, Fire OS 4.0, which allows families to share content across Amazon accounts (including Instant Video) and a friendly new profiles feature to let Junior sign right into his apps and Yo Gabba Gabba episodes.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the new Kindle Fires, and check out our hands-on impressions to get the full scoop.

Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 ($379)


This is easily the most advanced of Amazon's new slates. The new HDX 8.9 is the first Android tablet in the U.S. to boast Qualcomm's fast 2.5-GHz Snapdragon 805 CPU, promising a quantum leap in graphics power. There's also a super-sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel screen that puts the iPad Air to shame. The coolest new feature is Dynamic Lighting Control, which changes the hue of the display on the fly for a warmer reading experience. The optional Bluetooth keyboard and Origami case turn the HDX into a mini PC.

MORE: Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 Hands-on -- Killer Screen

Kindle Fire HD 6, HD 7 (starting at $99)

There are cheap tablets, and then there's the new Fire HD 6 and 7, which deliver sharp and vibrant 1280 x 800-pixel displays and quad-core MediaTek CPUs in five colorful options. These tablets are tough, too, as they can easily survive a drop from one meter and getting tossed around in a backpack. The 6-inch slate starts at $99 and the 7-inch $139. Samsung -- and everyone else -- should watch their backs.

MORE: Kindle Fire HD 6 and 7 Are Best Cheap Tablets Yet

Kindle Fire HD Kids Edition (starting at $149)


Sporting the same specs as the Fire HD 6 and 7, the Fire HD Kids Edition comes with an ultra-durable case, but no matter what your little ones do to these tablets, Amazon will replace them. The Worry-Free Guarantee covers any damage for a full two years. Whether it's cracked, soaked or there's Play-Doh coming out of every port, you can just send the device back to Amazon and the company will replace it. Another great perk: Amazon includes a year of FreeTime Unlimited for easy access to 5,000 child-friendly books, movies, TV shows, apps and more.

MORE: Kindle Fire HD Kids Edition Has 2-Year Replacement Offer

Topics

Amazon
Tablets
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WildBear247 18 September 2014 01:42
    Yawn...the day the Fire tablets are running a clean version of Android that is compatible with the Google Play store (out of the box, without hacks) is the day they'll grab my attention. Until then, Amazon can keep their proprietary and limited Android tablet experience.
    Reply
  • Devoteicon 18 September 2014 02:44
    Man, that six inch for only 99 bucks looks very intriguing. Can't wait to read the reviews.
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 18 September 2014 03:30
    For children I don't think anything is going to beat the offer on that last one. Think about how good it would be to be able to be worry free about giving the kids a portable display full of movies and child friendly games.
    Reply
  • lancelot123 18 September 2014 05:14
    Anyone else not care and just want Amazon to get more Surge in stock?
    Reply
  • Patrick Tobin 18 September 2014 05:39
    Prior to the age of 12 - 14 children shouldn't have access to a tablet for longer than 30 minutes at a time. Parents that allow in excess are completely ignorant of the current findings depicting the muscular degeneration of the neck muscles not to mention the lack of motor functions that one gains through standard play.

    Do not buy these. For your kids.
    Reply
  • Cons29 18 September 2014 06:33
    that replacement offer is actually good. if you've lost gadgets from kids, you know how it feels :)
    i own a kindle paperwhite (yes i know it's different), and it's fun using it.
    Reply
  • tolham 18 September 2014 11:03
    can users side load .mobi ebooks on to a kindle fire, or does amazon have this locked down tight?
    Reply
  • rwinches 18 September 2014 15:58
    @Patrick Tobin
    Utter nonsense.
    This kind of hyperbole has no place here.
    "muscular degeneration of the neck muscles" Not!
    Reply
  • John Rabiot 18 September 2014 21:20
    Hello guys. I've already pre-ordered the Kindle Voyage, and like always, I'm going to give away my old-new Kindle Paperwhite 2 to one lucky contestant. If anyone's interested come to winakindle.weebly.com

    Last year, when I gave away my Paperwhite 1, only 12 people signed up so you're chances to win one are pretty high. Good luck.
    Reply
  • John Rabiot 18 September 2014 21:20
    Hello guys. I've already pre-ordered the Kindle Voyage, and like always, I'm going to give away my old-new Kindle Paperwhite 2 to one lucky contestant. If anyone's interested come to winakindle.weebly.com

    Last year, when I gave away my Paperwhite 1, only 12 people signed up so you're chances to win one are pretty high. Good luck.
    Reply