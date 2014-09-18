Amazon Unveils 5 New Kindle Fire Tablets, Start at $99

Are phablets killing tablets? Amazon is definitely not jumping on that bandwagon. The company has just unveiled five new Kindle Fire HD devices in three sizes that will go on sale in October, aimed at bargain hunters, kids and power users.



Amazon has also announced a new version of its operating system, Fire OS 4.0, which allows families to share content across Amazon accounts (including Instant Video) and a friendly new profiles feature to let Junior sign right into his apps and Yo Gabba Gabba episodes.



Here's a quick breakdown of all the new Kindle Fires, and check out our hands-on impressions to get the full scoop.

Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 ($379)



This is easily the most advanced of Amazon's new slates. The new HDX 8.9 is the first Android tablet in the U.S. to boast Qualcomm's fast 2.5-GHz Snapdragon 805 CPU, promising a quantum leap in graphics power. There's also a super-sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel screen that puts the iPad Air to shame. The coolest new feature is Dynamic Lighting Control, which changes the hue of the display on the fly for a warmer reading experience. The optional Bluetooth keyboard and Origami case turn the HDX into a mini PC.



MORE: Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 Hands-on -- Killer Screen



Kindle Fire HD 6, HD 7 (starting at $99)

There are cheap tablets, and then there's the new Fire HD 6 and 7, which deliver sharp and vibrant 1280 x 800-pixel displays and quad-core MediaTek CPUs in five colorful options. These tablets are tough, too, as they can easily survive a drop from one meter and getting tossed around in a backpack. The 6-inch slate starts at $99 and the 7-inch $139. Samsung -- and everyone else -- should watch their backs.

MORE: Kindle Fire HD 6 and 7 Are Best Cheap Tablets Yet

Kindle Fire HD Kids Edition (starting at $149)



Sporting the same specs as the Fire HD 6 and 7, the Fire HD Kids Edition comes with an ultra-durable case, but no matter what your little ones do to these tablets, Amazon will replace them. The Worry-Free Guarantee covers any damage for a full two years. Whether it's cracked, soaked or there's Play-Doh coming out of every port, you can just send the device back to Amazon and the company will replace it. Another great perk: Amazon includes a year of FreeTime Unlimited for easy access to 5,000 child-friendly books, movies, TV shows, apps and more.

MORE: Kindle Fire HD Kids Edition Has 2-Year Replacement Offer