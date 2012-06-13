Nokia USA Reveals Plans for PureView Windows Phone

Nokia made a huge splash when it unveiled the 808 PureView at Mobile World Congress earlier this spring. The cameraphone, with its 41-megapixel sensor, was vastly different from anything else on show at the conference. While Nokia was happy about plans for a European release, the company confirmed that it had no plans to launch the 808 PureView in North America. However, if you had your heart set on owning a phone like the 808 PureView, don't give up hope just yet.
Nokia today confirmed that though the 808 PureView may not make it as far as U.S. shores, the company is planning additional phones with PureView technology baked in. Speaking during a recent interview with HowardForum's Howard Chui, Nokia USA President Chris Webber talked about all things Windows Phone. One of the things he mentioned was that the company planned to bring the PureView technology to Microsoft's mobile platform.
"Do you have a Lumia with the PureView sensor in your pocket right now?" Howard asked Webber. Webber's response?
"No, not in my pocket," he said, later adding, "That's five years of R&D. We first commercialize it on Symbian to get customer feedback, et cetera. You can expect we'll be bringing PureView technologies to the Windows Phone platform in future Lumia devices. We're absolutely committed to doing that and making sure we create a compelling experience and at the same time working with Microsoft to make sure their platform supports the broad set of things we want to do with the PureView imaging."
Nokia first entered into a partnership with Microsoft in early 2011, and debuted its first Windows Phone handsets towards the end of the year. So far the company has released a handful of Lumia devices, with the Lumia 900 being its flagship Windows Phone.
Maybe you guys just don't like taking pictures with your phone...
On the flip side, i'm sure that it doesn't scale accordingly, there are points where spec numbers just become selling point jargon, looking at the Bulldozer octocore that can be OC'd stably to, what 6 GhZ and still gets spanked by a stock 2500 at 3.4.
well.. to be honest with you i dont like symbian, its good and all but the its app store is not very wide, thats why i have an iphone, you can find ANY app you can imagine
I believe that poster was referring to the Windows Phone OS, not Symbian.
I also absolutely love what I have seen of WP7.5, and WP8 will be the time when I finally make the jump and get my first smartphone (no SD card was a deal breaker for me on WP7).
That being said, I also went to school for multimedia post production and learned very quickly that resolution is rarely the quality issue once you get above 8MP. After 8MP it is all about the color depth, lighting, optics, and sensitivity of the CCDs. I watched the promo video for the tech (ironically only available in 720p... which should probably tell you something), and while it is nice, it is hardly something to be considered 'special'.
So I will say it again... meh
Right, but the point of the insanely high number of pixels is for high quality digital zoom. When you use digital 2x zoom, you're roughly cutting the effective pixel count in half. Go to 4x zoom, cut it to a 4th. Then you rely on some algorithm to fill in the space. If you start with an insanely high pixel count, it allows you to get higher quality zoom with having an actual zoom lense, which would be somewhat impractical on a phone.