Nokia USA Reveals Plans for PureView Windows Phone

Nokia made a huge splash when it unveiled the 808 PureView at Mobile World Congress earlier this spring. The cameraphone, with its 41-megapixel sensor, was vastly different from anything else on show at the conference. While Nokia was happy about plans for a European release, the company confirmed that it had no plans to launch the 808 PureView in North America. However, if you had your heart set on owning a phone like the 808 PureView, don't give up hope just yet.

Nokia today confirmed that though the 808 PureView may not make it as far as U.S. shores, the company is planning additional phones with PureView technology baked in. Speaking during a recent interview with HowardForum's Howard Chui, Nokia USA President Chris Webber talked about all things Windows Phone. One of the things he mentioned was that the company planned to bring the PureView technology to Microsoft's mobile platform.

"Do you have a Lumia with the PureView sensor in your pocket right now?" Howard asked Webber. Webber's response?

"No, not in my pocket," he said, later adding, "That's five years of R&D. We first commercialize it on Symbian to get customer feedback, et cetera. You can expect we'll be bringing PureView technologies to the Windows Phone platform in future Lumia devices. We're absolutely committed to doing that and making sure we create a compelling experience and at the same time working with Microsoft to make sure their platform supports the broad set of things we want to do with the PureView imaging."

Nokia first entered into a partnership with Microsoft in early 2011, and debuted its first Windows Phone handsets towards the end of the year. So far the company has released a handful of Lumia devices, with the Lumia 900 being its flagship Windows Phone.