Toshiba Reveals Word's First Glasses-free 3DTV

Time to ditch your active shutter glasses and go glasses-free?

3DTVs have been threatening to take over our living rooms for the last year or so. However, many believe the technology is simply too young to bother investing in just yet and one of the biggest deal-breakers for people is definitely the glasses you have to wear to enjoy this new tech at home. However, with the arrival of the Nintendo 3DS, manufacturers are embracing glasses-free solutions and today, at IFA, Toshiba unveiled what it's claiming is the world's first glasses-free 3D television. Dubbed the Toshiba ZL2, this TV serves up up face tracking, Resolution+, Auto-calibration, 2D to 3D conversion and smart TV features in a 55-inch package.

- 139.7cm (55”) Glasses-Free 3D TV - Quad Full HD (3840 x 2160) resolution display - Face tracking technology via integrated camera - 2D to 3D conversion with depth control - Built in Wi-Fi, DLNA® and Windows 7 compatibility - Freeview HD ready tuner - Resolution+ and 3D Resolution+ - Toshiba Places - YouTubeTM, BBC iPlayer - Personal TV - Remote control operation via iPhone® - AutoView ambient light sensor - Built-in subwoofer - USB HDD Video Recording - Auto Calibration - 4x HDMI, 2x USB - REGZA-LINK (HDMI CEC)

Toshiba hasn't provided a price or a concrete release date, but don't expect it to be cheap. It's thought to be arriving in Europe in December of this year, so perhaps we'll also see it in the States before the year is out. Toshiba's German press site also mentions that it will cost €7,999, which equates to more than $11,000. Yikes! We'll keep you posted on any information regarding local pricing and availability.

68 Comments Comment from the forums
  • captaincharisma 02 September 2011 23:12
    and you suckers who bought a 3DTV the first year they came out when you knew something like this was eventually coming couldn't wait for it why?
  • Kamab 02 September 2011 23:13
    Do these use micro lens arrays?
  • cloakster 02 September 2011 23:14
    captaincharismaand you suckers who bought a 3DTV the first year they came out when you knew something like this was eventually coming couldn't wait for it why?
    Cuz this is another 2 years away before it becomes affordable.
  • nicodemus_mm 02 September 2011 23:15
    So is this the MS Word 3DTV? "Toshiba Reveals Word's First Glasses-free 3DTV"
  • beardguy 02 September 2011 23:17
    Warning: May serious eye problems up to and including blindness.

    Seriously though, we saw what happened with the 3DS. This can't be good for your eyes. 3D in general in it's current state is a fad that will hopefully die. Until they can produce a true 3D technology (IE, not on a flat screen!) I'll pass.
  • beardguy 02 September 2011 23:18
    *May cause
  • sgtopmobile 02 September 2011 23:20
    OH MY GOD 3840 X 2160??!?!?! i am so getting this as soon its released for gaming and hometeather, my family will LOVE IT, i just hope it is released before Q2 2012 AT LEAST
    Reply
  • jlats26 02 September 2011 23:20
    finally a TV with a resolution about 1920x1080.....about friggen time. Still no info on how the achieved the glasses free on such a large screen....parallex barrier technology?
    Reply
  • jlats26 02 September 2011 23:21
    ABOVE*
  • Parsian 02 September 2011 23:25
    Good to see it is a 4K TV and future proof sort of.
