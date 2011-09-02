Toshiba Reveals Word's First Glasses-free 3DTV

3DTVs have been threatening to take over our living rooms for the last year or so. However, many believe the technology is simply too young to bother investing in just yet and one of the biggest deal-breakers for people is definitely the glasses you have to wear to enjoy this new tech at home. However, with the arrival of the Nintendo 3DS, manufacturers are embracing glasses-free solutions and today, at IFA, Toshiba unveiled what it's claiming is the world's first glasses-free 3D television. Dubbed the Toshiba ZL2, this TV serves up up face tracking, Resolution+, Auto-calibration, 2D to 3D conversion and smart TV features in a 55-inch package.

Peep the full specs below:

- 139.7cm (55”) Glasses-Free 3D TV - Quad Full HD (3840 x 2160) resolution display - Face tracking technology via integrated camera - 2D to 3D conversion with depth control - Built in Wi-Fi, DLNA® and Windows 7 compatibility - Freeview HD ready tuner - Resolution+ and 3D Resolution+ - Toshiba Places - YouTubeTM, BBC iPlayer - Personal TV - Remote control operation via iPhone® - AutoView ambient light sensor - Built-in subwoofer - USB HDD Video Recording - Auto Calibration - 4x HDMI, 2x USB - REGZA-LINK (HDMI CEC)

Toshiba hasn't provided a price or a concrete release date, but don't expect it to be cheap. It's thought to be arriving in Europe in December of this year, so perhaps we'll also see it in the States before the year is out. Toshiba's German press site also mentions that it will cost €7,999, which equates to more than $11,000. Yikes! We'll keep you posted on any information regarding local pricing and availability.