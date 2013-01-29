Trending

GameStop Now Selling Pre-Paid Wireless Service

GameStop has gone wireless. Does that mean Android phones are finally on the way?

Did you know that GameStop carries a selection of new and pre-owned smartphones? It's not something you'd consider when walking through the game retailer's stores, and, according to its website, the company merely offers iPhones. But now GameStop is offering a NET10 pre-paid wireless service, which could mean the company may expand its smartphone lineup in the near future.

"Customers now have the option to immediately activate their devices with NET10’s no-contract pre-paid wireless service plans," said Joe Gorman, vice president of mobile at GameStop. "And with GameStop’s ‘Re-Fun Your Refund’ deals, picking up a mobile device and setting it up with NET10 service at one of our stores makes even more sense."

The "Re-Fun Your Refund" promotion runs through March 2, 2013, and provides discounts on games, gaming consoles, headsets, mobile electronics and more. GameStop PowerUp Rewards members who spend $50 or more during the promotion have the chance to win $1,000 each day in the GameStop PowerUp Rewards $1,000 a Day Giveaway Sweepstakes, the company said.

According to NET10, the SIM card is only offered for GSM phones (meaning AT&T and T-Mobile). The fine print states that the card itself costs $14.99, and customers are required to pay for two months of unlimited talk, text and data cost for $99.99 to get a phone for as low as $49.99. This bundle actually expires before the "Re-Fun Your Refund" promotion ends, concluding on February 17.

"By combining GameStop’s selection of new and pre-owned smartphones with NET10’s leadership in the popular no-contract wireless space, customers will be able to enjoy flexibility when it comes to finding cost-effective, quality mobile device and service options," GameStop said on Monday.

GameStop said back in May 2012 that it would begin selling Android-based tablets including the Acer Iconia Tab A200, Asus TF300T, Toshiba Excite 10, Google's Nexus 7 and others. There were also reports last year that GameStop would begin serving up Android phones too, but currently the retailer is only listing the iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.

A call placed with a local GameStop shop confirmed that the iPhone has been the only smartphone offered thus far, but maybe that's about to change.

