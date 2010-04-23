Trending

Satellites Will Be Used to Catch You Speeding

By

Big Brother will be watching your movements from space.

Bad news for those with lead feet: Britain is testing a new type of speed camera that can track your average speed over long distances while mounted on satellites in space. Similar to radar guns used here on Earth, the cameras will combine plate reading technology with GPS, and will be able to cover a network of streets rather than just a straight line of detection.

According to The Telegraph, the new technology--called the SpeedSpike system--is undergoing tests at two sites, one in Southwark, London, and the other somewhere between Antony and Torpoint in Cornwall. Developed by PIPS Technology Ltd., the system works by calculating the average speed between any two points in the network, and then applies that average against the vehicle moving through the same two points.

The company claims that the new technology can capture plates in all weather conditions, 24 hours a day. There was also mention that the system carries a low cost, and is easy to install. Its main use would be for enforcing speeds on heavily congested roadways, and to cut down on the number of speeders zooming through school zones. It would also eliminate the need for physical speed traps, allowing departments to assign officers to other duties.

So is this new system working? "The Home Office said it was unable to comment on the trials because of 'commercial confidentiality,'" the Telegraph reported.

Topics

Computers
90 Comments Comment from the forums
  • norb8 23 April 2010 06:55
    I'm still driving my Ferrari fast.
    Reply
  • ms1191 23 April 2010 06:56
    Prove it was me driving the car.
    Reply
  • Bert R 23 April 2010 07:00
    So long to the "airplane enforced" highways. Always with the outsourcing!
    Reply
  • darkknight22 23 April 2010 07:00
    There was also mention that the system carries a low cost, and is easy to install.

    How in the hell are effing SATELLITES IN SPACE low cost and easy to install? WTF are you comparing this to?
    Reply
  • mp562 23 April 2010 07:00
    All kinds of weather conditions huh? I highly doubt it's going to be able to see through the clouds, just like how your satellite tv goes out when it's raining.
    Reply
  • speedemon 23 April 2010 07:03
    more control/fear... at the very least this would free up police officers to take care of more important matters
    Reply
  • cruiseoveride 23 April 2010 07:03
    Can't wait to see $20 Chinese satellite jamming systems on ebay now.
    Reply
  • jsponaugle 23 April 2010 07:10
    you have the right to face your accuser. Id like to see this satellite appear in court.
    Reply
  • LoneEagle 23 April 2010 07:10
    The fine will go to the owner.
    So, just borrow your friend's car or someone you don't like! :)
    Reply
  • matt87_50 23 April 2010 07:10
    I can't believe the British let their government waste so much of their tax dollars on useless nanny state stuff. no wonder the union is broke!
    Reply