Trending

Dead Space Movie Project Still Alive

By

Electronic Arts is still working on a Dead space movie.

Now that Pacific Rim is stomping through theaters, proving that not all game concepts die on film, Electronic Arts has reportedly breathed new life into its plans to bring Dead Space to a local theater near you. While we already have several animated movies that can be seen on Netflix, EA is looking to bring its blockbuster franchise to new, terrifying heights in a live action flick. We say bring it on, chump.

Variety reports that Justin Marks (Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li) helped develop the story, and Europa Report writer Philip Gelatt wrote a version of the script that Electronic Arts will develop with another writer. Neal Moritz, serving as co-producer, is still attached to the project. He originally signed on when DJ Caruso first spied the director's chair more than three years ago.

Variety said EA took over both Dead Space and Need for Speed after seeing several of its projects languish in development with Hollywood producers and studios. EA reportedly funded the development of the Need for Speed script, which was written by George and John Gatins and George Nolfi, and personally shipped it to studios. The publisher just wrapped up production with DreamWorks, and Disney will distribute the Scott Waugh-directed film on March 14.

Patrick O’Brien, who oversees EA’s film adaptations, told Variety that the publisher can push projects forward faster towards a greenlight by taking more control over how the films are developed. EA also has more say in what the final film will present to movie goers and dedicated fans alike. Ubisoft is doing the same thing with Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon.

As for Dead Space, Marks warned fans that the film likely won't replicate the action experienced in the game. "You would be making Event Horizon or Alien," he said. "I’ve already seen that movie. [Instead, the challenge is to tell the main character’s story in a way] that’s new and intriguing."

O'Brien said that he plans to set up Dead Space at a studio once the final version of the script is completed.

As previously stated, there are already two Dead Space animated movies available on the market: Downfall, which is a prequel to the first game (2008), and Aftermath which bridges the first and second games (2011). There's also an unrelated movie called Dead Space, released in 1991, which was directed by Fred Gallo and stars Marc "Beastmaster" Singer as Commander Steve Krieger.

Back in May former horror director John Carpenter expressed his interest in directing the Dead Space movie. Depending on how the game's plot will be transferred to the silver screen, he may be a perfect fit.

"I maintain that Dead Space would just make a great movie because you have these people coming onto an abandoned, shut-down space ship and they have to start it up and something's on board. It's just great stuff," he said. "I would love to make Dead Space, I'll tell you that right now. That one is ready-made."

Agreed, we just don't need another Alien. Been there, done that.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jk_ventolero 21 July 2013 04:45
    Just don't let Uwe Boll near that thing and I'm all for it.
    Reply
  • mvalles19 21 July 2013 05:27
    This movie has the potential to be epic. With today's technology it can be something Alien and the Predator series could never be. Lets just hope the production team can keep to the Dead Space story line and not re-create some rendition of the aforementioned movies.
    Reply
  • unksol 21 July 2013 07:16
    They should have thought of a good plot before making the game if they wanted to make a movie later, and the game already did all the cheap movie scare tricks so what's left? Plus Isaac would gave to talk...

    The game was so boring and scripted, I can only imagine all a movie would do is emphasize how bad the game was, and get compared to event horizon, Pandora, and a dozen other mediocre movies no one remembers the names of without googling.



    Reply
  • heero yuy 21 July 2013 08:48
    @unksol
    I thought Isaac was given a voice in number 3 (and probably 2? I don't think he had a voice in one... have not played much of one mind)
    Reply
  • opmopadop 21 July 2013 09:49
    Did anyone else's excitement level drop at the words "Electronic Arts"?
    Reply
  • 4745454b 21 July 2013 14:05
    " "You would be making Event Horizon or Alien," he said. "I’ve already seen that movie. that’s new and intriguing."

    I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure that's what the public WANTS to see. If the game was an event horizon or alien type game, don't go fudge it up by changing it into something that it wasn't. But I'm just the potential customer, what do I know...
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 21 July 2013 16:58
    Event Horizon or Alien? Justin Marks sounds like he has never seen Alien, it is clearly The Thing rather than Alien and probably why John Carpenter is interested - The Thing already had a prequel, this could be tied in to the same mythos
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 21 July 2013 16:59
    Event Horizon or Alien? Justin Marks sounds like he has never seen Alien, it is clearly The Thing rather than Alien and probably why John Carpenter is interested - The Thing already had a prequel, this could be tied in to the same mythos
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 21 July 2013 16:59
    Event Horizon or Alien? Justin Marks sounds like he has never seen Alien, it is clearly The Thing
    Reply
  • Shaun o 21 July 2013 17:18
    Well I hope it does not turnout to be another Doom.

    Reply