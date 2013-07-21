Dead Space Movie Project Still Alive

Now that Pacific Rim is stomping through theaters, proving that not all game concepts die on film, Electronic Arts has reportedly breathed new life into its plans to bring Dead Space to a local theater near you. While we already have several animated movies that can be seen on Netflix, EA is looking to bring its blockbuster franchise to new, terrifying heights in a live action flick. We say bring it on, chump.

Variety reports that Justin Marks (Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li) helped develop the story, and Europa Report writer Philip Gelatt wrote a version of the script that Electronic Arts will develop with another writer. Neal Moritz, serving as co-producer, is still attached to the project. He originally signed on when DJ Caruso first spied the director's chair more than three years ago.

Variety said EA took over both Dead Space and Need for Speed after seeing several of its projects languish in development with Hollywood producers and studios. EA reportedly funded the development of the Need for Speed script, which was written by George and John Gatins and George Nolfi, and personally shipped it to studios. The publisher just wrapped up production with DreamWorks, and Disney will distribute the Scott Waugh-directed film on March 14.

Patrick O’Brien, who oversees EA’s film adaptations, told Variety that the publisher can push projects forward faster towards a greenlight by taking more control over how the films are developed. EA also has more say in what the final film will present to movie goers and dedicated fans alike. Ubisoft is doing the same thing with Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon.

As for Dead Space, Marks warned fans that the film likely won't replicate the action experienced in the game. "You would be making Event Horizon or Alien," he said. "I’ve already seen that movie. [Instead, the challenge is to tell the main character’s story in a way] that’s new and intriguing."

O'Brien said that he plans to set up Dead Space at a studio once the final version of the script is completed.

As previously stated, there are already two Dead Space animated movies available on the market: Downfall, which is a prequel to the first game (2008), and Aftermath which bridges the first and second games (2011). There's also an unrelated movie called Dead Space, released in 1991, which was directed by Fred Gallo and stars Marc "Beastmaster" Singer as Commander Steve Krieger.

Back in May former horror director John Carpenter expressed his interest in directing the Dead Space movie. Depending on how the game's plot will be transferred to the silver screen, he may be a perfect fit.

"I maintain that Dead Space would just make a great movie because you have these people coming onto an abandoned, shut-down space ship and they have to start it up and something's on board. It's just great stuff," he said. "I would love to make Dead Space, I'll tell you that right now. That one is ready-made."

Agreed, we just don't need another Alien. Been there, done that.