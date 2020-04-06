Where to buy hand sanitizer: These retailers still have stock

Hand sanitizer inventory is at an all-time low across various retailers. The nationwide race to flatten the COVID-19 curve is causing consumers to bulk-buy hand sanitizer.
It's gotten so bad that Amazon is temporarily halting shipments of non-essential products to its warehouses so that it can keep up with demand for important categories like household staples, pet food, and medical supplies.
- How to make hand sanitizer: Create your own Purell substitute at home
- Protect yourself: How to make face masks at home
- Where to buy bread machines online: These retailers have stock
Washing your hands is the first step in our essential coronavirus tips checklist. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol or higher. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has created a list of recommended coronavirus cleaning products.
But with stores across the world selling out, you're probably asking where to buy hand sanitizer right now. Here are some of the remaining retailers with hand sanitizer stock. We're also including gels, soaps, and a variety of other hand-cleaning solutions in our roundup. Just keep in mind that inventory is selling out rapidly. So if a product shows up as out of stock at one of the links below, it's worth trying another one.
Editors’ Note: In order to prevent further shortages, we highly recommend that you buy only what you need for the short term. This will allow retailers to restock and for others to gain access to these products. Consider alternatives or DIYs, like how to make a face mask at home.
- Shop all cleaning supplies at Staples
- Shop all hand sanitizers at Home Depot
- Shop all hand sanitizers at Target
- Shop all hand sanitizers at Office Depot
- Shop all hand sanitizers at REI
- Shop all hand sanitizers at Ace
Where to buy hand sanitizer
We've noticed that many retailers are restocking their inventory, but it depletes just as fast. So if an item is out of stock, check another product or check that same product at a later time.
Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap Refill: $8 @ Office Depot
This 50-ounce bottle of Softsoap is in stock at Office Depot for $8.29. It cleans and moisturizes your hands with each wash. View Deal
Irish Spring Bar Soap 12-Pack: $9 @ CVS
CVS has stock of this 12-pack of Irish Spring Soap. Make sure to click on the 12-pack option (the other packs are sold out). View Deal
Method Gel Hand Soap: $3 @ Target
Target has stock of this 11.5-ounce bottle of Method Gel Hand Soap. It's made with plant-based cleaners and without parabens or phthalates. View Deal
Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap Refill: $7 @ Staples
In addition to hand sanitizer, health officials also recommend washing your hands with soap regularly. This 33-ounce bottle of Mrs. Meyer's hand soap (Lemon Verbena) is in stock at Staples for $7.29. View Deal
Purell No Scent Hand Sanitizer Refill: $11 @ Ace
Ace has stock of this 27-ounce Purell No Scent Hand Sanitizer Refill for $11.99. The refill comes with a removable pump. View Deal
Dial Antibacterial Hand Wash: $3 @ Office Depot
Office Depot has online stock of this 7.5-ounce bottle of Dial Complete Foaming Antibacterial Hand Wash for $3.99. There's a 2-limit purchase per person. View Deal
Highmark Original Hand Sanitizer: $2 @ Office Depot
Office Depot has stock of this 8-ounce bottle of Highmark hand sanitizer. You can buy it online and pickup in-store. It's made with 65% ethyl alcohol. View Deal
Method Dish Soap: $4 @ Office Depot
Although it's meant for dishes, this 18-ounce bottle of Method Dish Soap also cleans your hands and can be used if you're having trouble finding stock of other hand soap. View Deal
Sea to Summit Citronella Wilderness Wash Soap: $5 @ REI
Although it was meant for camping, this 3-ounce bottle of Sea to Summit Wilderness Wash Soap can be used to clean hands, dishes, and even fabrics. View Deal
Dial Basics Liquid Hand Soap 12-Pack: $27 @ Staples
Staples has stock of this carton of Dial Basics Liquid Hand Soap. Each carton contains 12 bottles of soap. Each bottle is 7.5 ounces. View Deal
Method Foaming Hand Soap: $3 @ Staples
Staples has stock of Method's 10-ounce bottle of hand soap. Delivery may take longer than expected.View Deal
Method Free and Clear 6-Pack: $17 @ Amazon
Don't have hand sanitizer around? Constantly washing your hands remains one of the best ways to keep clean and halt the spread of COVID-19. Amazon has this 6-pack of Method hand soap on sale for $17.94. View Deal
DrJ's Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer: $5 @ Glowwy
DrJ's Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer is made with 75% alcohol along with aloe vera gel. It's in stock and on sale for $5.99 for a 3.3-ounce bottle. View Deal
Walgreens Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $4 @ Walgreens
This 28-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer is in stock at select Walgreens stores. (You can check store inventory by zip code). View Deal
Dial Basics Liquid Hand Soap: $3 @ Staples
Wash your hands all the time, every time. This 7.5-ounce bottle of Dial Basics Liquid Hand Soap is in stock for $3.49 at Staples. The retailer warns that delivery may take longer than expected. View Deal
Sea to Summit Wilderness Wash: $4 @ REI
This 3-ounce bottle of biodegradable soap is meant for camping, but it can be used to quickly clean skin and/or fabrics.View Deal
Purell Cottony Soft Hand Sanitizing Wipes: $3 @ Target
This box of Purell Cottony Soft Hand Sanitizing Wipes includes 18 individually wrapped wipes. It's bound to sell out fast. View Deal
Soft Soap Black Raspberry: $17 @ Amazon
This pack includes six bottles of Soft Soap Black Raspberry hand soap. Each bottle is 11.25 ounces. View Deal
Kleenex Wet Wipes: $3 @ Office Depot
This pack includes 48 Kleenex Wet Wipes. They are intended for your hands, face, and body. They are alcohol-free. View Deal
Sea to Summit Wilderness Wipes: $4 @ REI
These wipes are meant for camping and removing dirt and sweat from your hands/body. Just keep in mind they are alcohol-free. View Deal
Method Hand Wash Refill: $6 @ Office Depot
If you can't find hand sanitizer, soap is even better. This 1-liter pack is intended to be a refill for bottles, but can be used on its own as well. View Deal
Siruini Hand Sanitizer: $12 @ Amazon
The Siruini Hand Sanitizer is made with 75% alcohol, which means it meets the 60% guideline recommended by the CDC. It also has Vitamin E to moisturize your hands. View Deal
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $8 @ Staples
Staples currently has stock of Purell's 8-ounce hand sanitizer. Next-day delivery is available, but keep in mind that stock may fluctuate over the next few hours.View Deal
SoftSoap Antibacterial Soap: $2 @ Staples
Staples has this 11.25-ounce bottle of antibacterial SoftSoap on sale for $2.99. It's in stock and comes in a pump bottle. View Deal
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 2-Pack: $27 @ Staples
This 2-pack contains two 15.2-ounce Purell hand sanitizer refills. It does not include the base station (though you can still use it without the base station). View Deal
Lysol Clean and Fresh: $13 @ Amazon
While not a hand sanitizer per se, this surface cleaner claims to remove 99.99% of bacteria and viruses from a variety of surfaces. View Deal
Dial Hand Sanitizer Foam: $17 @ Staples
This 15.2-ounce hand sanitizer claims to neutralize 99.99% of germs and bacteria instantly without the need for soap and water. The foam is fragrance free. View Deal
Clear Hand Soap: 78 cents @ Target
This Clear Hand Soap bottle includes 7.5 ounces of unscented, liquid hand soap. View Deal
Method Gel Hand Wash: $3 @ Home Depot
Method's gel hand wash is biodegradable and child-safe with a "juicy pear" scent. View Deal
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes: $3 @ Staples
This canister of Lysol Wipes includes 35 citrus scent wipes. Staples is one of the few stores to have this in stock at such a cheap price. View Deal
Purell Hand Wipes: $1 @ Office Depot
This box includes 20 individually wrapped Purell hand sanitizing wipes. It's available for pick-up only in select Office Depot stores. (You can enter your zip code to verify stock). View Deal
Hand sanitizer (inventory fluctuating)
These hand sanitizers have been coming in and out of stock throughout the day. Check back often to see if their stock is replenished.
Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap: $1 @ Amazon
Amazon Pantry has this 7.5-ounce bottle of Softsoap on sale for $0.98. That's the cheapest price we've seen for any hand soap. Pantry orders of $35 or more are free for Prime members. View Deal
Jaysuing Hand Sanitizer: $17 @ Amazon
One of the few hand sanitizers left in stock at Amazon, this 2-pack is perfect for everyday use and small enough to fit in a pocket or purse. View Deal
Hand Wash Gel: $6 @ Amazon
This hand sanitizer gel is made with 75% alcohol, which meets the EPA's recommendation of using sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol. View Deal
Purell Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer: $18 @ Staples
Staples is probably the last place you'd think to buy hand sanitizer, but that's precisely why they have slightly better stock than stores like Amazon. View Deal
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $26 @ Office Depot
This 2-pack cleans and moisturizes your hands simultaneously thank to its aloe and Vitamin E-based formula. It's small size makes it perfect for a desk or common area. (It's now out of stock, but you can be notified via e-mail when stock is replenished). View Deal
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $5 @ Office Depot
Office Depot has this 8-ounce bottle of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer. There's a four-bottle limit per order. View Deal
Purell Sanitizing Wipes: $9 @ Staples
The next best thing to hand sanitizer, this canister of Purell Sanitizing Wipes includes 100 wipes, which can be used to clean your hands or wipe down surfaces. View Deal
Kleenex Wet Wipes 8-Pack: $24 @ Amazon
This package contains eight flip-top packs of 56 Kleenex hand wipes. They can be used to clean hour hands or face. View Deal
Seventh Generation Disinfecting Wipes: $24 @ Amazon
Most hand sanitizers are completely sold out at Amazon, which makes these disinfecting wipes your next best bet. Seventh Generation claims they kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. View Deal
Tips on where to buy hand sanitizer online
Finding hand sanitizer online is very tricky, but still possible if you're persistent and constantly check the same retailers for stock. Also, keep in mind that stores like Target, Publix, and Kroger are placing limitations on the number of wipes and hand sanitizer that people can buy.
In some good news, Amazon Prime Pantry is back online after temporarily closing due to coronavirus-related demand. The site currently has stock, albeit low, of hand soaps and disinfectant.
The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Experts warn that the global health crisis will only get worse in the coming days. The outbreak has spread to 180 countries with over 1.2 million cases worldwide. The United States currently has over 330,000 confirmed cases in all 50 states. That's the highest count of confirmed cases in the world.
Make sure to follow our guide on where to buy face masks and where to buy latex gloves as they're selling out often too.
under title: "By Louis Ramirez 2 hours ago"
last updated 2 hours ago but somehow they missed that the whole set of links is useless
and CDC said watch your hand is better than hard sanitizer anyway.