Where to buy hand sanitizer: These retailers still have stock

Hand sanitizer inventory is at an all-time low across various retailers. The nationwide race to flatten the COVID-19 curve is causing consumers to bulk-buy hand sanitizer.

It's gotten so bad that Amazon is temporarily halting shipments of non-essential products to its warehouses so that it can keep up with demand for important categories like household staples, pet food, and medical supplies.

Washing your hands is the first step in our essential coronavirus tips checklist. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol or higher. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has created a list of recommended coronavirus cleaning products.

But with stores across the world selling out, you're probably asking where to buy hand sanitizer right now. Here are some of the remaining retailers with hand sanitizer stock. We're also including gels, soaps, and a variety of other hand-cleaning solutions in our roundup. Just keep in mind that inventory is selling out rapidly. So if a product shows up as out of stock at one of the links below, it's worth trying another one.

Editors’ Note: In order to prevent further shortages, we highly recommend that you buy only what you need for the short term. This will allow retailers to restock and for others to gain access to these products. Consider alternatives or DIYs, like how to make a face mask at home.

Where to buy hand sanitizer

We've noticed that many retailers are restocking their inventory, but it depletes just as fast. So if an item is out of stock, check another product or check that same product at a later time.

Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap Refill: $8 @ Office Depot

This 50-ounce bottle of Softsoap is in stock at Office Depot for $8.29. It cleans and moisturizes your hands with each wash. View Deal

Irish Spring Bar Soap 12-Pack: $9 @ CVS

CVS has stock of this 12-pack of Irish Spring Soap. Make sure to click on the 12-pack option (the other packs are sold out). View Deal

Method Gel Hand Soap: $3 @ Target

Target has stock of this 11.5-ounce bottle of Method Gel Hand Soap. It's made with plant-based cleaners and without parabens or phthalates. View Deal

Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap Refill: $7 @ Staples

In addition to hand sanitizer, health officials also recommend washing your hands with soap regularly. This 33-ounce bottle of Mrs. Meyer's hand soap (Lemon Verbena) is in stock at Staples for $7.29. View Deal

Purell No Scent Hand Sanitizer Refill: $11 @ Ace

Ace has stock of this 27-ounce Purell No Scent Hand Sanitizer Refill for $11.99. The refill comes with a removable pump. View Deal

Dial Antibacterial Hand Wash: $3 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has online stock of this 7.5-ounce bottle of Dial Complete Foaming Antibacterial Hand Wash for $3.99. There's a 2-limit purchase per person. View Deal

Highmark Original Hand Sanitizer: $2 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has stock of this 8-ounce bottle of Highmark hand sanitizer. You can buy it online and pickup in-store. It's made with 65% ethyl alcohol. View Deal

Method Dish Soap: $4 @ Office Depot

Although it's meant for dishes, this 18-ounce bottle of Method Dish Soap also cleans your hands and can be used if you're having trouble finding stock of other hand soap. View Deal

Sea to Summit Citronella Wilderness Wash Soap: $5 @ REI

Although it was meant for camping, this 3-ounce bottle of Sea to Summit Wilderness Wash Soap can be used to clean hands, dishes, and even fabrics. View Deal

Dial Basics Liquid Hand Soap 12-Pack: $27 @ Staples

Staples has stock of this carton of Dial Basics Liquid Hand Soap. Each carton contains 12 bottles of soap. Each bottle is 7.5 ounces. View Deal

Method Foaming Hand Soap: $3 @ Staples

Staples has stock of Method's 10-ounce bottle of hand soap. Delivery may take longer than expected.View Deal

Method Free and Clear 6-Pack: $17 @ Amazon

Don't have hand sanitizer around? Constantly washing your hands remains one of the best ways to keep clean and halt the spread of COVID-19. Amazon has this 6-pack of Method hand soap on sale for $17.94. View Deal

DrJ's Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer: $5 @ Glowwy

DrJ's Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer is made with 75% alcohol along with aloe vera gel. It's in stock and on sale for $5.99 for a 3.3-ounce bottle. View Deal

Walgreens Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $4 @ Walgreens

This 28-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer is in stock at select Walgreens stores. (You can check store inventory by zip code). View Deal

Dial Basics Liquid Hand Soap: $3 @ Staples

Wash your hands all the time, every time. This 7.5-ounce bottle of Dial Basics Liquid Hand Soap is in stock for $3.49 at Staples. The retailer warns that delivery may take longer than expected. View Deal

Sea to Summit Wilderness Wash: $4 @ REI

This 3-ounce bottle of biodegradable soap is meant for camping, but it can be used to quickly clean skin and/or fabrics.View Deal

Purell Cottony Soft Hand Sanitizing Wipes: $3 @ Target

This box of Purell Cottony Soft Hand Sanitizing Wipes includes 18 individually wrapped wipes. It's bound to sell out fast. View Deal

Soft Soap Black Raspberry: $17 @ Amazon

This pack includes six bottles of Soft Soap Black Raspberry hand soap. Each bottle is 11.25 ounces. View Deal

Kleenex Wet Wipes: $3 @ Office Depot

This pack includes 48 Kleenex Wet Wipes. They are intended for your hands, face, and body. They are alcohol-free. View Deal

Sea to Summit Wilderness Wipes: $4 @ REI

These wipes are meant for camping and removing dirt and sweat from your hands/body. Just keep in mind they are alcohol-free. View Deal

Method Hand Wash Refill: $6 @ Office Depot

If you can't find hand sanitizer, soap is even better. This 1-liter pack is intended to be a refill for bottles, but can be used on its own as well. View Deal

Siruini Hand Sanitizer: $12 @ Amazon

The Siruini Hand Sanitizer is made with 75% alcohol, which means it meets the 60% guideline recommended by the CDC. It also has Vitamin E to moisturize your hands. View Deal

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $8 @ Staples

Staples currently has stock of Purell's 8-ounce hand sanitizer. Next-day delivery is available, but keep in mind that stock may fluctuate over the next few hours.View Deal

SoftSoap Antibacterial Soap: $2 @ Staples

Staples has this 11.25-ounce bottle of antibacterial SoftSoap on sale for $2.99. It's in stock and comes in a pump bottle. View Deal

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 2-Pack: $27 @ Staples

This 2-pack contains two 15.2-ounce Purell hand sanitizer refills. It does not include the base station (though you can still use it without the base station). View Deal

Lysol Clean and Fresh: $13 @ Amazon

While not a hand sanitizer per se, this surface cleaner claims to remove 99.99% of bacteria and viruses from a variety of surfaces. View Deal

Dial Hand Sanitizer Foam: $17 @ Staples

This 15.2-ounce hand sanitizer claims to neutralize 99.99% of germs and bacteria instantly without the need for soap and water. The foam is fragrance free. View Deal

Clear Hand Soap: 78 cents @ Target

This Clear Hand Soap bottle includes 7.5 ounces of unscented, liquid hand soap. View Deal

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes: $3 @ Staples

This canister of Lysol Wipes includes 35 citrus scent wipes. Staples is one of the few stores to have this in stock at such a cheap price. View Deal

Purell Hand Wipes: $1 @ Office Depot

This box includes 20 individually wrapped Purell hand sanitizing wipes. It's available for pick-up only in select Office Depot stores. (You can enter your zip code to verify stock). View Deal

Hand sanitizer (inventory fluctuating)

These hand sanitizers have been coming in and out of stock throughout the day. Check back often to see if their stock is replenished.

Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap: $1 @ Amazon

Amazon Pantry has this 7.5-ounce bottle of Softsoap on sale for $0.98. That's the cheapest price we've seen for any hand soap. Pantry orders of $35 or more are free for Prime members. View Deal

Jaysuing Hand Sanitizer: $17 @ Amazon

One of the few hand sanitizers left in stock at Amazon, this 2-pack is perfect for everyday use and small enough to fit in a pocket or purse. View Deal

Hand Wash Gel: $6 @ Amazon

This hand sanitizer gel is made with 75% alcohol, which meets the EPA's recommendation of using sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol. View Deal

Purell Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer: $18 @ Staples

Staples is probably the last place you'd think to buy hand sanitizer, but that's precisely why they have slightly better stock than stores like Amazon. View Deal

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $26 @ Office Depot

This 2-pack cleans and moisturizes your hands simultaneously thank to its aloe and Vitamin E-based formula. It's small size makes it perfect for a desk or common area. (It's now out of stock, but you can be notified via e-mail when stock is replenished). View Deal

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer: $5 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has this 8-ounce bottle of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer. There's a four-bottle limit per order. View Deal

Purell Sanitizing Wipes: $9 @ Staples

The next best thing to hand sanitizer, this canister of Purell Sanitizing Wipes includes 100 wipes, which can be used to clean your hands or wipe down surfaces. View Deal

Kleenex Wet Wipes 8-Pack: $24 @ Amazon

This package contains eight flip-top packs of 56 Kleenex hand wipes. They can be used to clean hour hands or face. View Deal

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Wipes: $24 @ Amazon

Most hand sanitizers are completely sold out at Amazon, which makes these disinfecting wipes your next best bet. Seventh Generation claims they kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. View Deal

Tips on where to buy hand sanitizer online

Finding hand sanitizer online is very tricky, but still possible if you're persistent and constantly check the same retailers for stock. Also, keep in mind that stores like Target, Publix, and Kroger are placing limitations on the number of wipes and hand sanitizer that people can buy.

In some good news, Amazon Prime Pantry is back online after temporarily closing due to coronavirus-related demand. The site currently has stock, albeit low, of hand soaps and disinfectant.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Experts warn that the global health crisis will only get worse in the coming days. The outbreak has spread to 180 countries with over 1.2 million cases worldwide. The United States currently has over 330,000 confirmed cases in all 50 states. That's the highest count of confirmed cases in the world.

Make sure to follow our guide on where to buy face masks and where to buy latex gloves as they're selling out often too.