iPhone 12 will support mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, but the iPhone 13 won’t

The iPhone 12 series may have support for multiple 5G networks when it launches later this year, but the iPhone 13 may then lose this feature.

DigiTimes (via Wccftech and MacRumors) is claiming that all iPhone 12 models will support both mmWave and sub-6GHz versions of 5G, but from 2021 Apple will move to selling models that only support one or the other. The sources come from within Apple's supply chain in Taiwan and China, so they're well placed to tell us what's going on.

The reason Apple will be able to use both 5G versions is through the installation of Snapdragon X60 modems. These Qualcomm-made chips support both mmWave and sub-6GHz, and will therefore give the iPhone 12 versatile 5G compatibility.

Apple is apparently making this decision in order to give its 5G devices the best start possible against Android competitors, which in some cases have been shipping 5G compatible devices for over 12 months. While it's unlikely that users will see the need to have sub-6GHz and mmWave support in the same phone, it may benefit a small number of frequent travellers who will appreciate having the fastest possible mobile internet in all countries with any kind of 5G network present.

Previous iPhone 12 5G rumors have claimed that possibly only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have both sub-6GHz and mmWave support, while others state that Apple will have separate versions of the iPhone 12 models that will work with one of the 5G variants only. DigiTimes' report contradicts both of these, but it said the latter rumor is going to be the case for the 2021 iPhone, again according to sources within Apple's supply chain.

That device, likely named the iPhone 13, therefore will have either sub-6GHz or mmWave support depending on the market it's being sold in. Most users won't notice the impact of this decision, but it does mean it won't have the same versatility as the iPhone 12 as a result. However, it will likely mean it's cheaper because it won't need the dual-band modem, and could help increase Apple's share of the 5G phone market by shifting plenty of handsets.

The iPhone 13 is still over a year away from launch, and therefore still a mostly unknown entity. However, one notable rumor said the iPhone 13 is going to be Apple's first without any ports for charging or data transfer, with the phone relying completely on wireless methods.

The iPhone 12 is thought to be arriving in September, with handsets potentially shipping in October. Aside from 5G, the four-phone range will also be introducing OLED displays on all models and the A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max may also get 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, although this is apparently still uncertain. As is the rumor that has claimed the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the only model of the upcoming iPhones to have a LiDAR depth sensor on its rear camera array. We'll have to wait a little longer before we find out which rumors bear fruit.