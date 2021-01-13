Cyberpunk 2077 dataminers uncover multiplayer details — what you need to know

We’re expecting a lot from Cyberpunk 2077 over the coming months, and not just because developers CD Projekt Red have offered both free DLC and a myriad of fixes that will actually make the game playable.

Dataminers have uncovered details about the games promised multiplayer mode (via DSO Gaming ), having found two different game types that may be coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in the near future.

The information was gleaned from an executable file hiding in the game’s code, and so far two distinct multiplayer modes seem to be present in the game. Heist mode is apparently similar to quests from the single-player mode, while deathmatch is exactly what the name suggests.

Unfortunately there isn't a whole lot more to learn, since the modes aren't playable and the code doesn't reveal much except generic on-screen text.

Interestingly the code suggests that Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer may rely on peer-to-peer connections, rather than routing through a dedicated server. Hosts seem to have some extra powers, as is to be expected, though this doesn’t necessarily mean things won’t change in the future.

We could easily see dedicated multiplayer servers by the time multiplayer mode launches, though a P2P connection may also be an option if players would prefer it.

Whatever happens though, multiplayer is still a way off yet. CDPR already confirmed that it was being treated as a “standalone project” rather than a specific “mode” of the game itself. That suggests there’s a lot of work still to be done, and we might even see CDPR go down the same route as Grand Theft Auto Online by launching Cyperpunk 2077's multiplayer as its own thing.

Unfortunately, we don’t know very much about Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer right now, and it’s not clear whether the game’s recent problems might delay its launch. After all, with all the attention on how poorly the game ran at launch , patching the issues has to be a priority for the developer. That's assuming the multiplayer is being created by the same team who built the original game.

Regardless, since CDPR never announced when multiplayer was coming to Night City, we‘ll likely never know. We’ll bring you more news as and when we get it.