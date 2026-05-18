Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders live updates — Best Buy leak hints at major GTA 6 news today

It’s been more than a year since our last GTA 6 update. But with Rockstar’s next open-world crime epic due to release this November (please, no more delays), and the online rumor mill fired up over a recent leaked email from Best Buy, there are potential signs that today (May 18) could be a significant day. GTA 6 pre-orders (and a new trailer) may just be imminent.

To catch you up, last week (on May 14), an email was reportedly sent to members of Best Buy’s affiliate program suggesting that GTA 6 pre-orders will begin today. This would be big news for a couple of reasons. Firstly, millions of gamers would surely rush to lock in their copy of GTA 6, and secondly, pre-orders going live typically come alongside new details.

It’s important to note that Rockstar Games has not commented on or confirmed this leak. For now, it’s just a matter of waiting, watching, and hoping. But, if you’re eager to pre-order GTA 6 as soon as possible, stick with Tom’s Guide for the latest live updates on all things GTA 6 today.