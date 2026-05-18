Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders live updates — Best Buy leak hints at major GTA 6 news today
GTA 6 pre-orders could go live today
It’s been more than a year since our last GTA 6 update. But with Rockstar’s next open-world crime epic due to release this November (please, no more delays), and the online rumor mill fired up over a recent leaked email from Best Buy, there are potential signs that today (May 18) could be a significant day. GTA 6 pre-orders (and a new trailer) may just be imminent.
To catch you up, last week (on May 14), an email was reportedly sent to members of Best Buy’s affiliate program suggesting that GTA 6 pre-orders will begin today. This would be big news for a couple of reasons. Firstly, millions of gamers would surely rush to lock in their copy of GTA 6, and secondly, pre-orders going live typically come alongside new details.
It’s important to note that Rockstar Games has not commented on or confirmed this leak. For now, it’s just a matter of waiting, watching, and hoping. But, if you’re eager to pre-order GTA 6 as soon as possible, stick with Tom’s Guide for the latest live updates on all things GTA 6 today.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide and one of the biggest GTA fans on staff. GTA 3 was one of the first games I played on PlayStation 2, but my favorite installment in the series to date is GTA 4.
The Best Buy email that started all this!
Okay, so if you're super out of the loop at present, and wondering why the internet is in meltdown over GTA 6 (the /r/GTA6 subreddit is practically on fire), it all links back to Best Buy. The electronics retailer surprised everybody when it emailed members of its affiliate program last week, seemingly confirming that GTA 6 pre-orders would launch today (May 18). Rockstar itself has not commented on the matter, and even Best Buy hasn't confirmed the validity of the email. So, this could prove to be a nothingburger, but we're hoping for a major GTA 6 update today.