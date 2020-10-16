Buying iPhone 12 in the UK? Here's where you can use 5G

5G first hit the UK back at the end of May 2019, with the launch of EE 5G services in six cities. Nearly 18 months later and eight different networks offer 5G connectivity — even if the rollout has been slow to expand to new areas.
5G phones are not new by any means, but the upcoming release of the iPhone 12 is also set to put 5G handsets into the hands of even more people. iPhones are popular, after all, and everyone who buys the devices are going to want to take full advantage of its capabilities — including the high speed, low latency connection of 5G.
The issue is 5G isn’t everywhere, so we’ve compiled a list of locations that do offer 5G services — plus the networks that are running them.
Which UK networks have 5G?
A lot of the major networks are now offering some sort of 5G coverage, whether they’re the major networks that have their own mobile infrastructure or the virtual operators that rely on the bigger networks’ phone masts. All four major networks offer 5G coverage, which means EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone customers can sign onto a 5G contract and connect to 5G signals — assuming they’re in range.
Only a few virtual operators offer 5G right now, but so far we have BT (using EE signal), Voxi (using Vodafone’s), Sky Mobile, and Tesco (both connecting via O2). Of course only Sky Mobile and Tesco are actually independent networks, since VOXI is part of Vodafone and BT naturally owns EE.
Which areas of the UK have 5G?
|Location
|EE
|O2
|Three
|Vodafone
|Aberdeen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Abingdon-on-Thames
|Yes
|Aldershot
|Yes
|Yes
|Altrincham
|Yes
|Ambleside
|Yes
|Ashford
|Yes
|Yes
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Yes
|Balloch
|Yes
|Barrhead
|Yes
|Barrow-in-Furness
|Yes
|Banstead
|Yes
|Bath
|Yes
|Yes
|Basildon
|Yes
|Yes
|Bebington
|Yes
|Bedford
|Yes
|Belfast
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Belshill
|Yes
|Birkenhead
|Yes
|2020
|Yes
|Yes
|Birmingham
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bishopbriggs
|Yes
|Blackpool
|Yes
|2020
|Yes
|2020
|Blaydon
|Yes
|Bootle
|Yes
|Borehamwood
|Yes
|Bolton
|Yes
|Bournemouth
|2020
|2020
|Bradford
|Yes
|Yes
|Bransholme
|Yes
|Brentwood
|Yes
|Bridge of Don
|Yes
|Brookmans Park
|Yes
|Brighton
|Yes
|Yes
|Bristol
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bury
|Yes
|Cardiff
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cambridge
|2020
|2020
|Yes
|Cannock
|Yes
|Castleford
|Yes
|Castlereagh
|Yes
|Chatham
|Yes
|Yes
|Cheadle
|Yes
|Chelmsford
|Yes
|Cheltenham
|Yes
|Cheshunt
|Yes
|Chesterfield
|Yes
|Yes
|Chester-le-Street
|Yes
|Chorley
|Yes
|Clayton-le-Woods
|Yes
|Clevedon
|Yes
|Clifton (Notts)
|Yes
|Clydebank
|Yes
|Crawley
|Yes
|Crosby
|Yes
|Coventry
|Yes
|Yes
|Cullingworth
|Yes
|Cumbernauld
|Yes
|Dartford
|Yes
|Yes
|Derby
|2020
|Yes
|Yes
|Dewsbury
|Yes
|Dinnington
|Yes
|Doncaster
|Yes
|Yes
|Droylsden
|Yes
|Dudley
|Yes
|Dunbarton
|Yes
|Dundee
|Yes
|Yes
|Dyce
|Yes
|Eastbourne
|Yes
|Eccles
|Yes
|Edinburgh
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Epsom
|Yes
|Esher
|Yes
|Eton
|2020
|Gateshead
|Yes
|Gatwick
|Yes
|Gillingham
|Yes
|Yes
|Glasgow
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Gloucester
|2020
|Gorebridge
|Yes
|Grays
|Yes
|Yes
|Great Shelford
|Yes
|Grimsby
|Yes
|Guildford
|Yes
|2020
|Yes
|Yes
|Hamilton
|Yes
|Harlow
|Yes
|Heanor
|Yes
|Hedge End
|Yes
|Hemel Hempsted
|Yes
|Yes
|Hoddesdon
|Horwich
|Yes
|Hove
|2020
|Huyton-with-Roby
|Yes
|Huddersfield
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hull
|Yes
|Yes
|Ilkeston
|Yes
|Ipswich
|Yes
|Inchinnan
|Yes
|Yes
|Isle of Scilly
|Yes
|Jarrow
|Yes
|Yes
|Kimberley
|Yes
|Kingston Upon Thames
|Yes
|2020
|Kingswood (Bristol)
|Yes
|Lancaster
|Yes
|Leeds
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Leicester
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Leyland
|Yes
|Lichfield
|Yes
|Lincoln
|Yes
|Lisburn
|Yes
|Yes
|Liverpool
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Llandudno
|Yes
|Loughborough
|Yes
|Loughton
|Yes
|London
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Lower Stondon
|Yes
|Luton
|Yes
|Yes
|Maidstone
|Yes
|Yes
|Manchester
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Mangotsfield
|Yes
|Mansfield
|Yes
|Middlesbrough
|Yes
|Milnrow
|Yes
|Milton Keynes
|2020
|2020
|Minster
|Yes
|Mirfield
|Yes
|Morley
|Yes
|Motherwell
|Yes
|Yes
|Neston
|Yes
|Newbury
|2020
|Yes
|Newcastle
|Yes
|Yes
|Newtownabbey
|Yes
|Newton-le-Willows
|Yes
|Northampton
|Yes
|Yes
|North Shields
|Yes
|Yes
|Norwich
|Yes
|Nottingham
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Nuneaton
|Yes
|Oldbury/Smethwick
|Yes
|Oldham
|Yes
|Orpington
|Yes
|Oxford
|Yes
|Yes
|Paisley
|Yes
|Yes
|Penarth
|Yes
|Peterborough
|2020
|Yes
|Yes
|Plymouth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pontefract
|Yes
|Portsmouth
|2020
|2020
|Yes
|Porthcawl
|Yes
|Potters Bar
|Yes
|Preston
|Yes
|Prestwish
|Yes
|Rainham
|Yes
|Reading
|2020
|Yes
|Yes
|Redcar
|Yes
|Redhill
|Yes
|Rochdale
|Yes
|Yes
|Rochester
|Yes
|Romford
|Yes
|Rotherham
|Yes
|Yes
|2020
|Royston
|Yes
|Rugeley (West Mids)
|Yes
|Salford
|Yes
|Yes
|Sheffield
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Shelly Green
|Yes
|Shipley
|Yes
|Slough
|Yes
|Yes
|Solihull
|Yes
|Yes
|Southampton
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Yes
|Southend on Sea
|Yes
|South Shields
|Yes
|Yes
|St. Albans
|Yes
|Staines-upon-Thames
|Yes
|Yes
|Stafford
|Yes
|Stevenage
|Yes
|Yes
|Stirling
|Yes
|Stockport
|Yes
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Yes
|Yes
|Stranraer
|Yes
|Stretford
|Yes
|Sunbury
|Yes
|Sunderland
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sutton Coaldield
|Yes
|Yes
|Swansea
|Yes
|Yes
|Swadlincote
|Yes
|Yes
|Swindon
|Yes
|Swinton and PendleburyUrmston
|Yes
|Sydenham
|Yes
|Thundersley
|Yes
|Tynemouth
|Yes
|Wakefield
|Yes
|Wallasey
|Yes
|Walsall
|Yes
|Waltham Abbey
|Yes
|Waltham Cross
|Yes
|Walton-on-Thames
|Yes
|Warwick
|Yes
|Washington
|Yes
|Yes
|Warrington
|Yes
|Yes
|Watford
|Yes
|West Bromwich
|Yes
|Westhoughton
|Yes
|Yes
|Weston-Super-Mare
|Yes
|Weybridge
|Yes
|Yes
|Wickford
|Yes
|Yes
|Wigan
|Yes
|Windsor
|Yes
|Wolverhampton
|Yes
|2020
|2020
|Yes
|Worcester
|2020
|Worthing
|Yes
|York
|Yes
As you can see it’s quite the mishmash of locations, ranging from big cities to small towns you probably won’t have heard of if you don’t live nearby. EE is clearly winning in terms of number of locations, though it’s also facing some stiff competition from O2 and Three.
So if you’re looking for the most comprehensive 5G coverage, EE (or BT) is clearly the way to go. Of course O2 has quite the reach too, and its availability on Sky and Tesco gives you more choice on contracts and data plans.
Of course 5G coverage isn’t universal, even in places where the network is available. It can change from one end of town to the other, street to street, or even depending on whether you’re inside or not. So make sure to check out coverage maps before you commit to a network.
EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone all have their own maps, but if you’d rather not have to keep switching between different network websites check out nperf’s map. That map doesn’t let you toggle off 2G, 3G, or 4G, but it does let you swap between networks at the click of a button — which could prove very useful.
What about iPhone 12 and 700MHz?
Thankfully buying the iPhone 12 shouldn’t be an issue. There had been some pre-launch rumours that the phone wouldn’t support the 700Mhz 5G band, which while not in use in the UK just yet is still expected to play a key role in expanding 5G coverage — on account of its long range. Fortunately Apple’s specs tell a different story, and promise that all four iPhone 12 models will support 700Mhz (along with several other layers of the 5G spectrum) in the U.K.