Buying iPhone 12 in the UK? Here's where you can use 5G

5G first hit the UK back at the end of May 2019, with the launch of EE 5G services in six cities. Nearly 18 months later and eight different networks offer 5G connectivity — even if the rollout has been slow to expand to new areas.

5G phones are not new by any means, but the upcoming release of the iPhone 12 is also set to put 5G handsets into the hands of even more people. iPhones are popular, after all, and everyone who buys the devices are going to want to take full advantage of its capabilities — including the high speed, low latency connection of 5G.

The issue is 5G isn’t everywhere, so we’ve compiled a list of locations that do offer 5G services — plus the networks that are running them.

Which UK networks have 5G?

A lot of the major networks are now offering some sort of 5G coverage, whether they’re the major networks that have their own mobile infrastructure or the virtual operators that rely on the bigger networks’ phone masts. All four major networks offer 5G coverage, which means EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone customers can sign onto a 5G contract and connect to 5G signals — assuming they’re in range.

Only a few virtual operators offer 5G right now, but so far we have BT (using EE signal), Voxi (using Vodafone’s), Sky Mobile, and Tesco (both connecting via O2). Of course only Sky Mobile and Tesco are actually independent networks, since VOXI is part of Vodafone and BT naturally owns EE.

Which areas of the UK have 5G?

UK 5G Coverage by Location Location EE O2 Three Vodafone Aberdeen Yes Yes Yes Abingdon-on-Thames Yes Aldershot Yes Yes Altrincham Yes Ambleside Yes Ashford Yes Yes Ashton-under-Lyne Yes Balloch Yes Barrhead Yes Barrow-in-Furness Yes Banstead Yes Bath Yes Yes Basildon Yes Yes Bebington Yes Bedford Yes Belfast Yes Yes Yes Belshill Yes Birkenhead Yes 2020 Yes Yes Birmingham Yes Yes Yes Yes Bishopbriggs Yes Blackpool Yes 2020 Yes 2020 Blaydon Yes Bootle Yes Borehamwood Yes Bolton Yes Bournemouth 2020 2020 Bradford Yes Yes Bransholme Yes Brentwood Yes Bridge of Don Yes Brookmans Park Yes Brighton Yes Yes Bristol Yes Yes Yes Bury Yes Cardiff Yes Yes Yes Yes Cambridge 2020 2020 Yes Cannock Yes Castleford Yes Castlereagh Yes Chatham Yes Yes Cheadle Yes Chelmsford Yes Cheltenham Yes Cheshunt Yes Chesterfield Yes Yes Chester-le-Street Yes Chorley Yes Clayton-le-Woods Yes Clevedon Yes Clifton (Notts) Yes Clydebank Yes Crawley Yes Crosby Yes Coventry Yes Yes Cullingworth Yes Cumbernauld Yes Dartford Yes Yes Derby 2020 Yes Yes Dewsbury Yes Dinnington Yes Doncaster Yes Yes Droylsden Yes Dudley Yes Dunbarton Yes Dundee Yes Yes Dyce Yes Eastbourne Yes Eccles Yes Edinburgh Yes Yes Yes Epsom Yes Esher Yes Eton 2020 Gateshead Yes Gatwick Yes Gillingham Yes Yes Glasgow Yes Yes Yes Yes Gloucester 2020 Gorebridge Yes Grays Yes Yes Great Shelford Yes Grimsby Yes Guildford Yes 2020 Yes Yes Hamilton Yes Harlow Yes Heanor Yes Hedge End Yes Hemel Hempsted Yes Yes Hoddesdon Horwich Yes Hove 2020 Huyton-with-Roby Yes Huddersfield Yes Yes Yes Hull Yes Yes Ilkeston Yes Ipswich Yes Inchinnan Yes Yes Isle of Scilly Yes Jarrow Yes Yes Kimberley Yes Kingston Upon Thames Yes 2020 Kingswood (Bristol) Yes Lancaster Yes Leeds Yes Yes Yes Yes Leicester Yes Yes Yes Leyland Yes Lichfield Yes Lincoln Yes Lisburn Yes Yes Liverpool Yes Yes Yes Yes Llandudno Yes Loughborough Yes Loughton Yes London Yes Yes Yes Yes Lower Stondon Yes Luton Yes Yes Maidstone Yes Yes Manchester Yes Yes Yes Yes Mangotsfield Yes Mansfield Yes Middlesbrough Yes Milnrow Yes Milton Keynes 2020 2020 Minster Yes Mirfield Yes Morley Yes Motherwell Yes Yes Neston Yes Newbury 2020 Yes Newcastle Yes Yes Newtownabbey Yes Newton-le-Willows Yes Northampton Yes Yes North Shields Yes Yes Norwich Yes Nottingham Yes Yes Yes Nuneaton Yes Oldbury/Smethwick Yes Oldham Yes Orpington Yes Oxford Yes Yes Paisley Yes Yes Penarth Yes Peterborough 2020 Yes Yes Plymouth Yes Yes Yes Yes Pontefract Yes Portsmouth 2020 2020 Yes Porthcawl Yes Potters Bar Yes Preston Yes Prestwish Yes Rainham Yes Reading 2020 Yes Yes Redcar Yes Redhill Yes Rochdale Yes Yes Rochester Yes Romford Yes Rotherham Yes Yes 2020 Royston Yes Rugeley (West Mids) Yes Salford Yes Yes Sheffield Yes Yes Yes Shelly Green Yes Shipley Yes Slough Yes Yes Solihull Yes Yes Southampton 2020 2020 2020 Yes Southend on Sea Yes South Shields Yes Yes St. Albans Yes Staines-upon-Thames Yes Yes Stafford Yes Stevenage Yes Yes Stirling Yes Stockport Yes Stoke-on-Trent Yes Yes Stranraer Yes Stretford Yes Sunbury Yes Sunderland Yes Yes Yes Sutton Coaldield Yes Yes Swansea Yes Yes Swadlincote Yes Yes Swindon Yes Swinton and PendleburyUrmston Yes Sydenham Yes Thundersley Yes Tynemouth Yes Wakefield Yes Wallasey Yes Walsall Yes Waltham Abbey Yes Waltham Cross Yes Walton-on-Thames Yes Warwick Yes Washington Yes Yes Warrington Yes Yes Watford Yes West Bromwich Yes Westhoughton Yes Yes Weston-Super-Mare Yes Weybridge Yes Yes Wickford Yes Yes Wigan Yes Windsor Yes Wolverhampton Yes 2020 2020 Yes Worcester 2020 Worthing Yes York Yes

As you can see it’s quite the mishmash of locations, ranging from big cities to small towns you probably won’t have heard of if you don’t live nearby. EE is clearly winning in terms of number of locations, though it’s also facing some stiff competition from O2 and Three.

So if you’re looking for the most comprehensive 5G coverage, EE (or BT) is clearly the way to go. Of course O2 has quite the reach too, and its availability on Sky and Tesco gives you more choice on contracts and data plans.

Of course 5G coverage isn’t universal, even in places where the network is available. It can change from one end of town to the other, street to street, or even depending on whether you’re inside or not. So make sure to check out coverage maps before you commit to a network.

EE , O2 , Three , and Vodafone all have their own maps, but if you’d rather not have to keep switching between different network websites check out nperf’s map . That map doesn’t let you toggle off 2G, 3G, or 4G, but it does let you swap between networks at the click of a button — which could prove very useful.

What about iPhone 12 and 700MHz?