Act Fast: Apple Mac mini Now $100 Off

Looking for a current-gen Mac that doesn't cost a grand? For a limited time you can snag one of our favorite Macs at an all-time low price.

Currently, Amazon has the Editor's Choice 2018 Apple Mac mini on sale for $699. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Mac. It's one of the best Apple deals you can get, especially for students. (Note: Orders will ship on September 9).

Apple Mac mini 2018: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The Mac Mini is a great desktop computer suitable for your everyday needs. It features a 3.6GHz six-core Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. For a limited time, it's $100 off.

View Deal

The 2018 Mac mini packs a 3.6GHz six-core Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. In our Apple Mac mini 2018 review, we loved its compact size, upgradable RAM, 4K display support, and Thunderbolt 3 port selection. Though we wish it were a tad more upgradable, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and named it Editor's Choice for its overall rock-solid performance.

With its 7.7 x 7.7 x 1.4-inch design, the Mac mini's size hasn't changed since its 2010 debut. However, the new Mac mini weighs a mere 2.6 pounds and features a modern, space-gray anodized finish.

Apple revamped the Mac mini's internal design to accommodate the updated processor. Its cooling system consists of larger vents and a bigger fan to enhance airflow. What's more, the latest Mac mini offers more traditional SO-DIMM slots. This means you can upgrade the unit's RAM if needed.

The Mac Mini offers plenty of connectivity options. It has four Thunderbolt 3 ports (using USB Type-C connections), two USB 3.0 ports, a single HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone jack for audio, and Gigabit Ethernet. You can add up to two 4K displays as well as external storage and other PC peripherals.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of performance, the Mac mini impressed us in our labs. It scored 13,666 points in our Geekbench 4 overall performance test. That beats the Lenovo ThinkCentre M710q Tiny (Core i5/8GB RAM), which scored 8,010 points. Our machine was also able to keep 15 browser tabs open while simultaneously streaming music and video without experiencing any lag.

File transfer speeds were equally impressive. It copied over a 4.97GB file folder in just 2 seconds, which translates into 2,544 MBps. That's faster than the HP Z2 Mini G4 (1,017.8 MBps) and also beats other mini PCs, like the Intel Hades Canyon NUC (310.60 MBps) and the Lenovo ThinkCentre M710q Tiny (169 MBps).

With its excellent performance and design, the Mac mini makes for a great value at this price.