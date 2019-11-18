13-inch MacBook Pro will get Apple’s better keyboard in 2020 (Report)

Since the 16-inch MacBook Pro came out last week, I've been waiting to learn when we'll see that laptop's scissor-switch Magic Keyboard make it to other, more affordable MacBooks. Well, we just got the first piece of the puzzle.

According to a new report from Taiwan's DigiTimes (found by MacRumors), Apple intends to release a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the scissor-switch key mechanisms in the first half of 2020. Why is this so important? Well, we called this new keyboard "frickin' awesome" in our 16-inch MacBook Pro review, and the keyboard it replaces never got such praise.

As for those who were hoping that the 13-inch MacBook Pro would be succeeded by a 14-inch MacBook Pro (shredding its bezels just like the 15-inch model did on its way to becoming a 16-inch laptop), this report takes the air out of that hope.

So by July, it's likely that all of Apple's MacBook Pro models will have a keyboard that doesn't suffer from a tarnished reputation. As for the MacBook Air, we're still waiting on a time frame for Apple to make the switch to a better keyboard. (And if you're asking about the 12-inch MacBook, maybe you better direct your query to Apple, which has seemingly forgotten that notebook existed.)

Personally, I wish Apple had rolled out the Magic Keyboard into all of its laptops at once, so everyone could upgrade (without worry), no matter how deep their pockets are. Yes, the 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a whopping 512GB of storage by default, but its $2,399 price keeps it out of reach for many.