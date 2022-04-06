Run, don’t walk — Nike’s fastest running shoe just went on sale

There are running shoes, then there are super shoes, and the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% definitely falls into the latter. Adorning the feet of Eliud Kipchoge when he became the first man in the world to run a sub-two-hour marathon, the Alphafly Next%’s are designed for running fast. The bad news, however, is they normally cost $275, making them an expensive investment for that marathon PR.

Yet if you’ve been waiting for the sales to invest in a pair of fast running shoes, your time has come. You can save up to 24% on the Air Zoom Alphafly Next% right now (opens in new tab) on certain colorways, with the shoe hitting a new low of $206.97.

(opens in new tab) Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next%: was $275 now $206 @ Nike

(opens in new tab)The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% is on sale in white, yellow, orange, and turquoise colorways. Unfortunately, the sale is only in the men’s version of the shoe, although as the shoe has unisex sizing, some female runners might be able to grab this deal.

What is the Alphafly Next% like on the run?

Underfoot, this shoe is exciting. The Alphafly is a racing shoe, with a thick wedge of Nike’s fast ZoomX foam in the midsole. There’s also a carbon fiber plate to help assist a faster toe-off (check out the best carbon fiber running shoes on the market here), and two Zoom Air bags in the forefoot. These three elements work together to spring you forward, and they really do — you feel like you’re flying as you run.

The upper is made from Nike’s Flyknit material, designed to be super lightweight and fast drying. Speed is the aim of the game with this shoe, and the upper doesn’t hold on to water like a typical running shoe. The asymmetrical lacing system is designed to minimize any hotspots across the top of the foot, and the cushioning around the heel stops rubbing or chafing in the final miles of the marathon.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, like all racing shoes, these aren’t the most durable running shoe on the market. In fact, it’s probably best to do most of your training in a hardier shoe, such as the Nike Tempo Next% , or the Nike Pegasus 38 , and save these for race day. They are also definitely built for the road, not the trails.

The downside with the Nike Alphafly Next% is that all that foam leads to a high stack height, which can feel a little unstable around the corners. They are undoubtedly one of the most exciting running shoes on the market, but if, like me, you tend to collapse into your stride in the final miles of the marathon, you’re probably better off going with the Vaporfly. If you don’t overpronate, however, get ready to feel like you’re flying. Thank me later.