Roku Ultra just dropped to $69 in killer Black Friday streaming deal

The Roku Ultra is one of the best streaming boxes around, and in this epic Amazon Black Friday deal, it's received a sizable discount, making it an excellent gift this holiday season.

The Roku Ultra is on sale at Amazon for $69. That's $31 off the suggested retail price.

In our Roku Ultra review, we praised the streaming box for its quick performance, large selection of channels and Dolby Vision/HDR support. Our only complaint was its price. But this current sale at Amazon addresses that criticism. We ultimately gave the Roku Ultra four out of five stars, putting it comfortably on our best streaming devices list.

Now, at $69, the Roku Ultra is an excellent deal, though not the lowest price we've seen. According to CamelCamelCamel, which tracks Amazon prices, the Roku Ultra did hit $59 on Oct. 21. We're not sure if that discount will come up anytime soon, but it's only a $10 difference over the current price.

