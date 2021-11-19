Killer Black Friday laptop deal: Surface Laptop Go is $150 off right now

We’re still a week away from the biggest shopping day of the year but a number of great Black Friday deals are live already. Now is the time to save big on a slew of items, including laptops. We’ve found a deal that you’ll want to jump on before it expires.

At the moment, Walmart is selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for just $549. This saves you $150 off the original $699 price. This is an ultra-portable laptop that will suit most of your everyday computing needs. If you’re seeking a dependable system, this is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals yet.

If you're looking to save on a dependable laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently on sale at Walmart. This configuration sports a Core 15-1035G1 CPU, an Intel UHD Graphics GPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Get it now for just $549, which is $150 off.

We really liked this laptop in our Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review: “The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is made for a wide audience with modest needs, who want an elegant laptop that doesn’t cost four figures. But it still looks a lot like a premium laptop, thanks to its aluminum lid and keyboard deck, as well as thinner bezels than you find in Apple’s laptops.”

Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Core 15-1035G1 processor, an Intel UHD graphics card and 8GB of RAM. This Surface Laptop Pro configuration isn’t a powerhouse but its overall performance delivers enough speed for general multitasking. You’ll be able to run your favorite apps and stay on top of your social media feeds with no problem. 64GB of storage doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s plenty for storing documents and photos.

The Surface Laptop Go’s 12.4-inch 1536 x 1024 and 3:2 aspect ratio is great for web browsing and working in documents. The only main drawback is the battery life, though the 7.5 hours of runtime in our web surfing test should be able to get you through most of the day on a charge.

Overall, the Surface Laptop Go is a sleek mid-range device with a great keyboard, elegant chassis and decent performance. It’s a good productivity laptop, especially for the reduced price.

