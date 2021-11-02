AirPods Black Friday deal — snag new AirPods Pro for $59 off right now

AirPods Black Friday deals have arrived, and there’s rarely been a better time to be shopping for a pair of Apple wireless earbuds. This early Amazon Black Friday deal on the newly refreshed AirPods Pro is a real scorcher.

Right now, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro w/MagSafe Case for $189 at Amazon. That’s a massive $59 off the usual price of $249. This is easily one of the strongest Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. The upgraded AirPods Pro was on sale for $30 off last week, but Amazon has now dropped them to a new all-time low price.

Image AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

These 2021 AirPods Pro come with the new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. That means you get active noise canceling, transparency mode, spatial audio support and 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, they're sweat and water resistant for working out.

Announced at the Apple Unleashed event, these upgraded buds aren’t the AirPods Pro 2 we’ve been waiting for, but they come with MagSafe Charging via the included Charging Case, which is a welcome inclusion. The wireless earbuds only come with a USB-C to Lightning cable so you will be required to buy an Apple MagSafe Charger separately assuming you don’t already have one.

If you already own AirPods Pro then this refreshed model isn’t enough to tempt you to upgrade, but if you’re currently shopping for some of the best wireless earbuds available then you should certainly consider this deal. The AirPods Pro has always ranked high on our roundup for good reason.

In our AirPods Pro review, we were extremely impressed with the high-quality active noise canceling, snug-in-ear fit and spatial audio support. Not to mention all of these features come packed together in a slick design. If you’re an iOS 15 user they will also connect seamlessly with your existing devices.

There will be more AirPods Black Friday deals over the next few weeks, but be wary of potential stock shortages that could cause real headaches this year. It’s definitely worth scooping up popular products like AirPods Pro now, while available with a steep discount.