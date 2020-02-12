Best comedy movies on Netflix 2020

Ready for a laugh? We've collected a list of the best comedy movies on Netflix, from hilarious comic book capers to outlandish dark comedies, cult classics and gut-busting true stories. There are laughs here for everyone, young and old.

The comedy section on Netflix can feel too full of stand-up specials from people you've never heard of, making it hard to find the actual comedy films you're looking for. Fortunately for you, we've collected a list of the funniest movies on the streaming service.

The Lobster

If you like your comedy dark and super weird, feast on Yorgos Lanthimos’ trippy romance starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz. Farrell plays David, whose wife has recently left him. Unfortunately, he lives in a world where everyone must be coupled up (and share a defining interest or commonality) — or else they’re transformed into animals. He checks into a resort to meet other singles and after some roller coaster twists and turns, winds up falling for a woman who is short-sighted like himself. But when their pairing is threatened, David has to make an excruciating choice. Will he fall on the side of love? — Kelly Woo

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stars: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The best part about a superhero movie sequel is that you've already established the hero's world, and now you get to have fun. Here, in Paul Rudd's second feature-length film as Ant-Man (aka, Scott Lang), we get a movie that can play gigantic-size-based jokes for big laughs from the first moments. So, when a giant pigeon shoves its head against a shrunken car, inhabited by Lang and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), it's not for shock value, but for the absurd yuk that can be provided only by a pigeon towering overhead. Oh, and did I mention Paul Rudd? The king of the underachievers is back for more, and he's joined by the scene-stealing Michael Peña, who's often even funnier than his co-stars as Luis, one of Lang's partners in their X-Con (get it, they're ex-cons) Security group. — Henry T. Casey

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Stars: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena

Director: Peyton Reed

The Incredible Jessica James

Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams headlines this delightful, quirky romantic comedy. Her independent, sassy protagonist is fresh off a recent break-up and trying to get back on the dating horse. Hilariously bad dates ensue. That includes a blind set-up with Boone (Chris O’Dowd), who recently got divorced. But despite the meet-not-cute, Jessica finds herself falling for Boone. This pairing may feel mismatched but their chemistry is undeniable. Their relationship progresses with wit and warmth until a road block causes Jessica to put on the brakes, making for one of the best comedy movies on Netflix if you're down for a great rom-com. — Kelly Woo

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stars: Jessica Williams, Chris O'Dowd, LaKeith Stanfield

Director: James C. Strouse

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

The stars must have aligned perfectly when it came time to cast Edgar Wright's adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved visual-novel series about the troubles of dating. Besides the power pairing of Wright and O'Malley, you have Chris Evans and Brandon Routh, who have played Captain America and Superman, respectively; the inspired casting of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, the titular character's mysterious girlfriend; Jason Schwartzman as the detestable Gideon Graves; and Arrested Development stars Michael Cera and Mae Whitman. Add to that Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World really is a supergroup of comedy and nerd culture combined, doused with a generous helping of video game, music and comic references. It's equal parts a celebration and a critique of hipsters, set to a score by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and Beck. What more could you possibly ask for? — Adam Ismail

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Stars: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans

Director: Edgar Wright

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle

While the quality of a White Castle slider (it's a burger, but smaller and steamed) is debatable, this raunchy road trip comedy is indisputably funny. By day, Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) struggle to meet the standards of their first-generation immigrant parents, and by night they indulge their slothier sides and light up a little bit of weed and turn on funny movies. Quickly, though, both of their die-hard romantic sides pop up, and while they're trying to find the nearest White Castle (it's in Cherry Hill, NJ, LOL), both also decide enough is enough and it's time to tell the women of their lives how much they matter to them. Oh, and Neal Patrick Harris (as an extremely horny version of himself) performs an act of career resurgence stealing each and every scene he's in. — Henry T. Casey

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Stars: John Cho, Kal Penn

Director: Danny Leiner

A Serious Man

If you love the Coen brothers' dark humor, everyman protagonists and overtones of American Judaism, then you'll find A Serious Man to be a delightful film. (If you don't like those things, then it's still at least delightfully weird.) The fantastically talented Michael Stuhlbarg stars as Larry Gopnik, a 1960s physics professor whose bland, moderately satisfying life starts going to shambles all at once. His wife is having an affair, his son is about to be bar mitzvahed, his student is trying to bribe him, his brother is sick, and his rabbi is unreachable. Has God picked Larry for a Job-like trial — or is midcentury suburbia just crushing his spirit, like everyone else's? If you can laugh at other people's misery, then you'll think A Serious Man is a riot. — Marshall Honorof

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Michael Stuhlbarg, Richard Kind

Director: Joel and Ethan Coen

Always Be My Maybe

Asian Americans are not typically cast as the leads in Hollywood movies, so it’s refreshing to see Ali Wong and Randall Park in this sharp, laugh-out-loud funny romantic comedy. They play childhood friends who grew apart after an awkward encounter in their teens. When she returns to their hometown as a high-profile celebrity chef, they rekindle their friendship. But even while they’re dating other people (the Keanu Reeves cameo is priceless), the pals can’t help feeling a magnetic attraction to each other. — Kelly Woo

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Stars: Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves, Michelle Buteau

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

If you've grown too old and responsible to play hookie anymore, indulge the past with one of Matthew Broderick's finest roles. As the titular Bueller (... Bueller?) Broderick relishes this situation, where he's the scourge of both his sister Jeanie (Jennifer Grey) and his buffoonish Principal, Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), as he lies his way to epic moments in running away from responsibility. Soon, though, he realizes that his reckless behavior is also irritating his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck). Written and directed by John Hughes, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is one of the best comedy movies on Netflix, and one we can all relate to, especially when we wake up and contemplate how to avoid another day of work. — Henry T. Casey

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Stars: Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey

Director: John Hughes

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python's second movie is easily the best and most quotable of the British comedy troupe's big-screen efforts. From Knights Who Say Ni to the airspeed velocity of assorted swallows, Grail offers a number of classic gags that will delight hardcore Python fans while also easing newcomers into Monty Python's distinctive comic sensibilities. There's a loose plot here about King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail, but it's just an excuse to have John Cleese, Michael Palin and the rest of the Pythons run roughshod over history. — Philip Michaels

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman

Director: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Stripes

Originally meant for Cheech and Chong, Stripes is one of the many films that helped cement Murray as a comedic titan. Once co-star and co-writer Ramis reworked the script for Murray, everything fell into place to tell the story of John Winger, who loses everything, including his job as a cabbie, and decides to join the Army. It's a sendup of the lowered standards that allow the armed forces to fill basic training with a bunch of schlubs, including a ton of young, up-and-coming actors (John Larroquette, Judge Reinhold, Timothy Busfield and Bill Paxton). — Henry T. Casey

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Stars: Bill Murray, Harold Ramis

Director: Ivan Reitman

Spring Breakers

From the opening credits and first scene — which transitions from a loud, nudity-filled spring break to a silent moment of teens taking bong rips while My Little Pony plays in the background — you'll have an idea if Spring Breakers is right for you. Director Harmony Korine is known for dark, graphic films, and Spring Breakers is no exception, except for being drenched in neon lighting. That's because its main characters — Candy (Vanessa Hudgens), Faith (Selena Gomez), Brit (Ashley Benson) and Cotty (Rachel Korine) — are a group of college students who need more money for spring break and decide to rob a diner to get it.

You might wonder how this qualifies as a comedy, until you hear and see James Franco shouting, "spring breaaaak," in his role as a rapper/dirtbag/drug dealer named Alien. He will remind some of the rapper Riff Raff, who once claimed he would sue the film's makers. — Henry T. Casey

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Stars: James Franco, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson

Director: Harmony Korine

Up in the Air

The witty, smart and nuanced film made for grown-ups has become an extremely rare species. Director Jason Reitman employs a deft hand in crafting this tale featuring wonderful performances from George Clooney, Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick. Clooney uses his charm for extreme good as a corporate downsizer who prides himself on his frequent flyer status. But his precious travel time is threatened by a new colleague (Kendrick) who suggests laying off employees via video conference. He’s not about to let her ruin his dream of hitting 10 million airline miles — or romancing a fellow road warrior (Farmiga). — Kelly Woo

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stars: George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick

Director: Jason Reitman

Obvious Child

Star Jenny Slate faces a gargantuan task in Obvious Child: reduce the stigmas surrounding abortion and make audiences laugh. In the former, at least, she succeeds massively as Donna Stern, an aspiring stand-up whose one-night stand leaves her with more material than she can handle. The film's humor may seem a tad adult or dark to those not ready for it; the first joke riffs on the wear and tear a single day can do to underwear. But the movie earned praise from critics for its realistic portrayals of relationships, standing as a romantic comedy that doesn't feel far-fetched. — Henry T. Casey

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Jenny Slate, Gaby Hoffmann, Jake Lacy

Director: Gillian Robespierre

Monty Python's Life of Brian

It doesn't have quite the laughs of Holy Grail, but this Life of Brian still offers a delightful sendup of big-screen biblical blockbusters that works in a few sly jabs about groupthink, governments and religion. Life of Brian was controversial in its day, though 40 subsequent years of increasingly coarser comedy make the once-shocking jokes seem gentle. And whatever else you can say about Life of Brian, you won't find many other movies setting their show-stopping musical number during a crucifixion. — Philip Michaels

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stars: Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, John Cleese

Director: Terry Jones

Strictly Ballroom

Before Baz Luhrmann was going over the top in Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge, he was unleashing his signature brand of zaniness in this ballroom dancing romantic comedy. Paul Mercurio stars as a ballroom champion who wants to (gasp) do his own choreography. When he’s shunned, he’s forced to take on a new partner, bumbling beginner Fran. The pairing turns out to be the best thing to happen to both of them and they storm the Pan-Pacific Championship with new moves, confident purpose and growing feelings for each other. — Kelly Woo

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stars: Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter

Director: Baz Luhrmann

