Best 85-inch TVs in 2021

There are big TVs and then there are really big TVs: if you’re ready to go all in on a big TV, you want one of the best 85-inch TVs. Whether it's for watching the big game or you want your movie experience to feel more like being in the theater, an 85-inch TV will blow you away — if you pick the right one.

While not as common as 65-inch or 75-inch TVs, the best 85-inch TVs tend to come with flagship features, such as high-dynamic range (HDR) for great contrast and color and 120Hz refresh rates for crisp motion. They all include smart platforms, with apps for your favorite streaming services so you don’t need a separate streaming device. And while 85-inch TVs tend to be more expensive than their smaller siblings, you can sometimes find a great deal to make it worth it.

Before you spend thousands of dollars on an 85-inch TV, make sure you have space for it and can sit far enough away to properly enjoy it. The general guidelines for viewing distance for a 4K 85-inch TV are the TV should be 10-12 feet from where you sit.

What are the best 85-inch TVs?

We don’t usually test 85-inch TVs specifically, but more often focus on the 65-inch versions that have the same or similar features and performance. When a manufacturer makes a great 65-inch TV, we expect the similar 85-inch model will be just as good, so we've based our picks for these TVs on our experience with the smaller versions.

Not all of the best TVs are available in 85 inches, so your choices are more limited if you’ve decided on this size versus a 65- or 75-inch TV. But there are still some great TVs to choose from.

Our top pick is the Samsung Q90T 4K QLED TV (QN85Q90TAFXZA). It has every feature you want in a top-of-the-line TV, such as 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1. Most importantly its QLED screen rivals OLED TVs for intense color and deep blacks, while producing an incredibly bright picture. That makes it an excellent TV for sunny rooms and watching TV in the daytime. It’s also a great TV for gamers since it has low lag time and supports the best features of the latest game consoles.

If gaming isn’t important to you, check out the Sony X950H Series Android TV (XBR-85X950H). It has some of the best available picture quality overall, even though it doesn’t feature a QLED or OLED panel. It supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision (the Q90T doesn’t do Dolby Vision) and its excellent processor delivers a beautiful image, even upscaled from 1080p.

Both of those 85-inch TVs will cost you, though, with list prices over $5,000. That doesn’t mean you can’t find a more affordable 85-inch TV, though. The Vizio P-Series Quantum X (P85QX-H1) costs much less than the Q90T and you don’t give up much in terms of performance, thanks to its full-array backlight and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

The best 85-inch TVs in 2021

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Q90T 4K QLED TV (QN85Q90TAFXZA) A flagship TV with a gorgeous picture Screen size: 85 inches | Screen type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC, 1 HDMI 2.1) | Size: 74.5 x 42.6 x 1.4 inches | Weight: 111.1 pounds Check Amazon Very bright Excellent black levels Low lag time Fewer dimming zones than previous model No One Connect box

The debate among premium TVs options is usually OLED or QLED panel, but there are no 85-inch OLEDs so there is no debate about the best picture at this size. The Samsung Q90T 4K QLED TV is a slick-looking unit that makes a fine centerpiece for your home theater — and its performance matches its looks. That QLED panel means it produces an extremely bright picture — perfect for rooms with lots of light — and it can deliver black levels that approach an OLED TV. Samsung’s Tizen smart OS is one of our favorites, offering most of the apps you want and an easy-to-use interface. The unit’s speakers even produce better-than-expected sound if you don’t want to add a soundbar. The Q90T also supports all the tech you need to take advantage of your PS5 or Xbox Series X, including auto low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR). Paired with a very low lag time, the Q90T is a gamer’s dream.

The Samsung Q90T 4K QLED TV features a full-array backlight, but it has fewer dimming zones than the previous model, the Q90R. It also ditched the previous model’s One Connect box, which helped hide cables out of sight. But Samsung did lower the prices on the Q90T line, which may make up for what’s been lost.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony X950H Series Android TV (XBR-85X950H) A beautiful picture, but lacking latest tech Screen size: 85 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC) | Size: 75.3 x 43.4 x 3 inches | Weight: 101.4 pounds Check Amazon Excellent HDR performance Stunning colors Low lag time No HDMI 2.1 Not as bright as a QLED

If picture quality matters most to you, the Sony X950H Series Android TV should be atop your wish list. With support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the X950H delivers great contrast and range of colors, which results in a gorgeous picture on the screen. Sony TVs have garnered a lot of praise for their processors, and the one in the X950H may be its best yet. The processor handles things like upscaling and makes its Android TV smart OS feel fast and responsive. Like the Samsung Q90T, the X950H also produces better sound than you’d expect from a thin TV.

The Sony X950H Series Android TV has a low lag time — great for gaming — but lacks HDMI 2.1 support and VRR that the latest console gamers will seek, especially in a TV that costs this much. And while it has good brightness, it can’t match the levels of the Samsung Q90T 4K QLED TV.

(Image credit: Vizio)

3. Vizio P-Series Quantum X (P85QX-H1) Performance without the high price tag Screen size: 85 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC, 4 HDMI 2.1) | Size: 75 x 43 x 3 inches | Weight: 101 pounds Check Amazon Deep blacks and high brightness Low lag time and VRR support More affordable than many 85-inch TVs Narrowing viewing angles Weak sound

You can have a giant, beautiful TV without getting a second mortgage. The Vizio P-Series Quantum X (P85QX-H1) lists for around $3,000 and you can find it for less than that when it goes on sale. You won’t give up much when you save: the P-Series Quantum X produces great colors and contrast thanks to its full-array backlight and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It has more local dimming zones than last year’s model, too. Gamers will love its 120Hz refresh rate at 4K on two of the HDMI ports, low lag time and support for VRR, AMD Freesync and Nvidia G Sync.

While Vizio’s SmartCast OS isn’t as slick as those found in other premium sets, it is better than it used to be. However, one area where the P-Series Quantum X can’t compete with the Samsung Q60T or Sony X950H is sound: the Vizio definitely wants for a soundbar to be added to overcome its audio limitations. The P-Series Quantum X also doesn’t do well when you’re viewing it too far from center.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony X900H Series Android TV (XBR-85X900H) A mid-priced TV that gamers will love Screen size: 85 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC, 2 HDMI 2.1) | Size: 74.9 x 42.9 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 100.9 pounds Check Amazon Bright with good contrast and color Low lag time HDMI 2.1 ports Limited viewing angles VRR and ALLM support not active yet

The Sony X900H Series Android TV hits a sweet spot for features and price in an 85-inch TV. While it can’t beat its pricier sibling, the X950H, in terms of picture quality, it still shines with excellent color and contrast thanks to its full-array backlight with local dimming. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 and makes the most of those HDR technologies. For gaming, it outshines the X950H: its HDMI 2.1 ports can support ALLM and VRR — or will when a pending firmware update comes through. Paired with a low lag time, this might be the giant TV you want to go with your PS5 or Xbox Series X, if you’re okay with waiting for the update.

The Sony X900H Series Android TV isn't quite as bright as some of the TVs higher on this list, but it’s still bright enough for most uses. As with other Sony TVs, it employs Android TV as its smart OS, which means you get a ton of apps and Google Assistant built in. It’s biggest downside is that the picture quality fades when you view it away from center.

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV (QN85Q70TAFXZA) A solid and affordable QLED TV Screen size: 85 inches | Screen type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC, 1 HDMI 2.1) | Size: 74.7 x 42.6 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 104.7 pounds £1,799 View at very.co.uk Crisp picture and vivid colors Deep black levels Multiple voice assistants Some dimming at edges Weak audio

If you’re set on a QLED TV but don’t want to pay the premium for the Samsung Q90T, the Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV offers many of the same advantages for considerably less. Its QLED screen delivers vivid colors and deep blacks, and details are particularly crisp. As with other Samsung TVs, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision but it does handle HDR10+. And you get Samsung’s excellent Tizen smart OS along with support for several voice assistants: Samsung’s Bixby, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV uses a dual LED backlight instead of the full array found in the other TVs on this list; as a result it has some issues with viewing angles and dimming at the edges of the screen. Gamers won’t be impressed with its lag time, but will appreciate its HDMI 2.1 support.

Read our Samsung Q70T review.

(Image credit: Hisense)

6. Hisense H65G Series Android TV (85H6570G) Bargain large TV without many frills Screen size: 85 inches | Screen type: LCD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDMI ports: 4 (1 ARC) | Size: 74.8 x 43.1 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 112 pounds Check Amazon Deep blacks and good contrast Inexpensive Not very bright Tinny sound

When you really want a huge TV but you can’t find $3,000 or more in your bank account, the Hisense H65G Series Android TV is the one for you. With a list price of $1,700 — and currently available for $1,400 — you can fill your room with a screen for the same money that a premium 55- or 65-inch TV would cost. You’ll still get very good picture quality; the H65G produces rich contrast and excellent black levels.

What you won’t get is great HDR performance because of its limited brightness. The TV also has a 60Hz refresh rate, where most premium TVs crank out 120Hz. It has a relatively high lag time and doesn’t support the latest gaming tech, meaning gamers may want to spend more on a TV that has HDMI 2.1. And you’ll want a soundbar to overcome its poor built-in speakers. But as far as bargains go, the Hisense H65G Series Android TV is best you’ll find in an 85-inch TV.

How to choose the best 85-inch TVs for you

When looking for an 85-inch TV, follow our TV Buying Guide tips. If you put some thought into what you need from a TV, you’ll be able to enjoy your purchase for years to come.

First, decide if you’re locked into an 85-inch model. You’ll find more options in 65- and 75-inch models and often better values.

Expect to pay anywhere from $1,700 to $5,000 for these 85-inch TVs, although you may be able to find some models on steep discount if you buy at the right time, like around the Super Bowl.

Plan to have at least one extra set of hands around when setting up an 85-inch TV: all the TVs on this list weigh more than 100 pounds and are really large.

All these TVs have four HDMI ports, which is generally the most you’ll find on any TV, and several have at least one port that supports HDMI 2.1, the latest standard. If you plan to use a sound bar, you may need an optical digital audio or a 3.5 mm auxiliary output, but the TVs will also support HDMI ARC, which lets you connect to the soundbar with a single cable. You may also want a TV that supports Bluetooth so you can listen on your headphones without disturbing people around you.