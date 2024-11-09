Score! One of our favorite Mini-LED TVs of the year is $600 off in early Black Friday deal

The Black Friday deals are already pouring in ahead of the big sales event, which means now is the perfect time to score a great discount on an ultra-bright, gaming-ready TV.

Right now you can get the 65-inch Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV on sale for just $898 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen yet and $100 less than it was on Prime Day. We thought this 65-inch TV was already a great value at its full price of $1,499 given its overall brightness, fantastic backlight control, and local dimming performance that outclasses other Mini-LED screens.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $898 at Amazon US The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

When we tested this TV for our full Hisense U8N review, it set a new bar for Mini-LED TV brightness in our lab. In our tests, this set crested well over the 3,000-nit mark (in addition to its super-high average picture brightness).

Its superb local dimming performance makes it bright enough for daytime viewing in a sunny room while still keeping that brightness in check when you want to dim the lights on movie night. While its built-in smart platform, Google TV, makes it easy to link up all of the best streaming services to the U8N's home screen.

But brightness is only part of the story. The U8N is also well-suited for casual and competitive gaming, packing highly sought-after gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and other enhancements for silky-smooth gaming like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. And, when it comes to making the most out of your games, we mean it: The U8N can showcase console games at 4K/120Hz or PC games at 4K/144Hz.

One area in which the U8N falls short is in only offering a pair of gaming-optimized HDMI 2.1 inputs, but thankfully, Hisense made the smart choice to keep the TV's dedicated eARC port separate from its HDMI 2.1 inputs. That means you won't have to swap cables if you own multiple gaming devices and a soundbar. Overall, this is one of the best TVs we've tested this year, so snag this deal while it lasts.