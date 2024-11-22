Epic Black Friday OLED TV deal slashes $1,200 off the LG C4 — the perfect TV for your new PS5 Pro

I bought the LG CX OLED a month before the original PS5 launched in 2020. I considered upgrading to a newer TV now that I have the PS5 Pro but decided to stick with the LG CX since it still meets all my requirements for a gaming TV. However, the exact OLED TV I’ve had an eye on is now on sale for nearly half off in this colossal Black Friday deal!

Right now, the 65-inch LG C4 is on sale for $1,496 at Amazon. That’s not cheap, but it’s 45% off its original $2,699 price. This LG TV is one of the best TVs we’ve reviewed and a decided upgrade from my beloved LG CX. Though its price might drop further during Black Friday proper (we’ve seen the 65-inch as low as $1,386), this current deal is too good to pass up. If you need a new TV for your PS5 Pro, it’ll be hard to find anything better than this.

Like the LG CX, which I specifically bought for gaming on PS5 and PC, the LG C4 ticks all the boxes I need from a gaming TV. This includes a 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a gaming mode with a 0.1 ms response time, HDMI 2.1 ports, and VRR support (which also includes Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync). The LG CX doesn’t support HDR10+, but neither does the PS5 Pro, so this isn’t a deal breaker.

So if the PS5 Pro works great with my LG CX, why do I want to upgrade? One, this is a truly fantastic deal; a lower price than I paid for the CX back in 2020 (which was also on sale at the time). And two, because the 55-inch CX looks smaller in my studio apartment than in the bedroom in my previous place. A 65-inch TV would help me become more immersed in the games I play. And though the 77- and 83-inch LG C4 models are also discounted, 65 inches is the biggest I can go in my current apartment.

In our LG C4 tests , we found its peak brightness hit close to 1,150 nits. Other OLEDs have reached this mark, but the C4 is worth mentioning because it's a mid-range OLED and typically these high brightness scores are reserved for costlier, high-end models. And considering my LG CX averages around 700 nits, I’d be enjoying a significantly brighter display.

You can read our full LG C4 review for all the other details, but if you’re looking for a fantastic TV to play your PS5 Pro on, this is one I highly recommend—especially as I’m this close to buying one for myself.