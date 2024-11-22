Epic Black Friday OLED TV deal slashes $1,200 off the LG C4 — the perfect TV for your new PS5 Pro
The TV I've had my eye on is now on sale for nearly half off!
I bought the LG CX OLED a month before the original PS5 launched in 2020. I considered upgrading to a newer TV now that I have the PS5 Pro but decided to stick with the LG CX since it still meets all my requirements for a gaming TV. However, the exact OLED TV I’ve had an eye on is now on sale for nearly half off in this colossal Black Friday deal!
Right now, the 65-inch LG C4 is on sale for $1,496 at Amazon. That’s not cheap, but it’s 45% off its original $2,699 price. This LG TV is one of the best TVs we’ve reviewed and a decided upgrade from my beloved LG CX. Though its price might drop further during Black Friday proper (we’ve seen the 65-inch as low as $1,386), this current deal is too good to pass up. If you need a new TV for your PS5 Pro, it’ll be hard to find anything better than this.
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV and an excellent choice to pair with the PS5 Pro. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looks colorful and dazzlingly bright, which is exactly what you want for video games. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note that all LG C4 models are currently on sale:
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,196
77" for $2,196
82" for $3,296
Like the LG CX, which I specifically bought for gaming on PS5 and PC, the LG C4 ticks all the boxes I need from a gaming TV. This includes a 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a gaming mode with a 0.1 ms response time, HDMI 2.1 ports, and VRR support (which also includes Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync). The LG CX doesn’t support HDR10+, but neither does the PS5 Pro, so this isn’t a deal breaker.
So if the PS5 Pro works great with my LG CX, why do I want to upgrade? One, this is a truly fantastic deal; a lower price than I paid for the CX back in 2020 (which was also on sale at the time). And two, because the 55-inch CX looks smaller in my studio apartment than in the bedroom in my previous place. A 65-inch TV would help me become more immersed in the games I play. And though the 77- and 83-inch LG C4 models are also discounted, 65 inches is the biggest I can go in my current apartment.
In our LG C4 tests, we found its peak brightness hit close to 1,150 nits. Other OLEDs have reached this mark, but the C4 is worth mentioning because it's a mid-range OLED and typically these high brightness scores are reserved for costlier, high-end models. And considering my LG CX averages around 700 nits, I’d be enjoying a significantly brighter display.
You can read our full LG C4 review for all the other details, but if you’re looking for a fantastic TV to play your PS5 Pro on, this is one I highly recommend—especially as I’m this close to buying one for myself.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.