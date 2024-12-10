Hurry! Amazon just took $1,200 off this LG OLED TV — get it before it's gone
LG's incredible C4 OLED just majorly crashed in price
The holidays are almost here! If you want to give your entertainment system an upgrade, now’s your chance to do so before you watch all your favorite holiday specials. One of the best OLED TVs we’ve tested is on sale for a massive discount over at Amazon right now, so you’ll want to snap this deal up before it’s gone.
Right now the LG 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,496 at Amazon ($1,200 off.) It's not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this TV — it hit $1,396 on Black Friday — but this is still an excellent deal for a TV this good.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $996 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV and an excellent choice to pair with the PS5 Pro. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looks colorful and dazzlingly bright, which is exactly what you want for video games. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: prices were $100 cheaper on Black Friday.
42" for $996
48" for $1,096
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,396
The LG C4 made our list of the best OLED TVs as the best gaming TV. In our LG C4 OLED TV review it earned an excellent score of 4 out of 5 stars, with only a few flaws to take note of.
This TV delivers totally gorgeous picture quality, with strong contrast and extremely accurate colors. It also has a sharp 120Hz refresh rate and even better brightness than the previous model, the LG C3 OLED.
Things get even better for gamers, as you get a super low lag time of 9.2ms with Game Optimizer’s Boost mode enabled. You also get a ton of other gaming features, including AMD’s FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing. And if you choose to use this TV as a monitor for PC gaming, you can up the refresh rate even higher to 144Hz.
The LG C4 OLED isn’t all perfect. Its speakers are just average, and there’s no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts. It’s also a little expensive at full price, but that’s much less of a problem after this discount.
Make sure to get this deal while you can.
