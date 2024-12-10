Hurry! Amazon just took $1,200 off this LG OLED TV — get it before it's gone

The holidays are almost here! If you want to give your entertainment system an upgrade, now’s your chance to do so before you watch all your favorite holiday specials. One of the best OLED TVs we’ve tested is on sale for a massive discount over at Amazon right now, so you’ll want to snap this deal up before it’s gone.

Right now the LG 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,496 at Amazon ($1,200 off.) It's not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this TV — it hit $1,396 on Black Friday — but this is still an excellent deal for a TV this good.

The LG C4 made our list of the best OLED TVs as the best gaming TV. In our LG C4 OLED TV review it earned an excellent score of 4 out of 5 stars, with only a few flaws to take note of.

This TV delivers totally gorgeous picture quality, with strong contrast and extremely accurate colors. It also has a sharp 120Hz refresh rate and even better brightness than the previous model, the LG C3 OLED.

Things get even better for gamers, as you get a super low lag time of 9.2ms with Game Optimizer’s Boost mode enabled. You also get a ton of other gaming features, including AMD’s FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing. And if you choose to use this TV as a monitor for PC gaming, you can up the refresh rate even higher to 144Hz.

The LG C4 OLED isn’t all perfect. Its speakers are just average, and there’s no ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K TV broadcasts. It’s also a little expensive at full price, but that’s much less of a problem after this discount.

Make sure to get this deal while you can. For more, see the Switch game deals I’d buy from $17 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.