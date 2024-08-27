I test TVs for a living and I can’t believe this 85-inch QLED is on sale for $899

If you've been waiting to upgrade your living room with a ridiculous, larger-than-life TV, this might be the best opportunity of the year. Right now, Amazon is cutting the cost of the 85-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV down to just $899. It's a wildly good deal and one that definitely won't stick around.

When we published our TCL Q6 review, the 85-inch model was already on sale for about $1,100. It was an alluring price at the time, but now that you can land this giant thing for under a thousand bucks, the Q6 has been more attractive.

TCL 85" Q65 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $899 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Its quantum dot-enhanced display offers impressive color volume and decent brightness for the cost. It covers about 94% of the UHDA-P3 HDR color gamut and delivers around 500 nits of brightness — that's quite good for a TV in this price range.

Best of all, the Q6 offers fantastic out-of-the-box accuracy. It may not be a top-tier TV for showcasing HDR movies, but it'll look great in the vast majority of living rooms, even during the day.

With Google TV built right into the Q6's software, it's easy to set it up, plug it in, and start streaming right away. The platform is one of our favorites due to its simple approach and vast library of apps. All of the best streaming services are accounted for.

Of course, being a sub-$1,000 TV, make sure your expectations are properly calibrated. The Q6 is a mid-range TV, so it's no OLED rival. It's not nearly as bright as many higher-end QLEDs, nor is its contrast as impressive as an OLED.

The Q6 isn't as powerful a gaming companion as some of its competitors. There are only three HDMI inputs, and all of them are limited to 4K/60Hz, so playing 4K titles at 120fps is out of the question. (You do get ALLM and VRR for your troubles, though.)

Make no mistake: The Q6 is a compromise. But given what we witnessed and measured in our test lab, it's a fair compromise — especially at nearly half off its original price.

I'll leave you with this: There two people in my life who've been hunting for good deals on affordable-but-good, 75- to 85-inch TVs. When this deal came across my desk, I immediately texted both of them about it.

If you're after a decent-performing, affordable TV with a giant screen, this is your moment.