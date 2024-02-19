Hurry! Huge Presidents' Day TV deal just slashed $3,000 off this 98-inch 4K TV

Presidents Day sales make for a great time to shop TV deals, but if you want the biggest TVs possible, this is the only deal you need to know about. Amazon just took a huge chunk of change off one of the biggest-screen TVs you can buy, meaning it's perfect for anybody who's ready to go large.

The TCL 98-inch S5 4K HDR TV is $1,998 at Amazon right now. Amazon lists this as a $2,000 saving, but the TV cost $4,999 at launch, meaning it's now been discounted by an incredible $3,000. This is a crazy-cheap price for a TV of this size, so don't miss out on this epic Presidents Day TV sale.

TCL 98" S5 4K Google TV: was $4,999 now $1,999 @ Amazon

This is the biggest TV I've seen on sale for Presidents' Day, and it's also one of the best deals: For less than half its regular price, you can pick up this 98-inch TV from Amazon. It comes with Google TV (one of the best smart platforms) built in and a native 120Hz refresh rate. It's a lot of TV, but if you want to go big, this TCL is the cheapest ticket in town.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

Although the TCL S5 hasn't made our best TVs list, it's still a solid 4K LED TV for the price. It has direct backlighting and supports HDR10, HDR10 Plus, HLG and Dolby Vision HQ.

In terms of audio, this TV sports a pair of 10W speakers with a built-in subwoofer. There's also support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for cinematic 3D sound. Adding one of the best soundbars would take the audio up a notch.

The TCL S5 also has some attractive gaming features. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz and two HDMI 2.1 ports. However, for PC gamers who want to use this TV as a gaming monitor, Game Accelerator 240 can bring the TV's refresh rate up to a speedy 240Hz. There's also the Motion Rate 480 feature to improve motion clarity, FreeSync Premium Pro, and Auto Game Mode which automatically ensures the lowest lag time possible while gaming on your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

TCL has packed some smart features into this TV, too. Running on the Google TV operating system, you'll get access to all the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube and more. You can control the TV with your voice with either Alexa or Google Assistant, and stream content from your other devices using Chromecast.

Given this TV's size, it's Presidents' Day sale price is very tough to beat. Make sure to snag it before it sells out. Or, if you're looking for more options, check out our Presidents' Day TV sales page.

