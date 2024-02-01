Hurry! Get our favorite OLED TV yet for just $896 in epic Super Bowl TV deal
The excellent LG C3 is now at its lowest price
Whether you're in it for the game or the halftime show, nothing can elevate your Super Bowl 2024 experience quite like a new TV. And while there are plenty of great TVs out there, most of them pale in comparison to OLED TVs. I should know because I bought a new OLED TV last year and to date I'm still blown away by its image. Right now the best OLED TV discount comes courtesy of Walmart.
For a limited time, you can get the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,596 at Walmart. That's the cheapest price I've seen for this size and an amazing deal on what we named one of the best OLED TVs right now. (I own this TV's predecessor and I'm still amazed by its excellent image). For more deals, make sure to check out our full Super Bowl TV deals guide.
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan.
48" for $996 ($50 off)
55" for $1,296 ($203 off)
65" for $1,596 ($403 off)
77" for $2,296 ($150 off)
83" for $3,796 ($1,530)
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
Prefer to buy it from Amazon? Amazon is offering the same prices on all sizes. Note that the 83-inch model includes a $100 Amazon credit.
48" for $996 ($50 off)
55" for $1,296 ($203 off)
65" for $1,596 ($403 off)
77" for $2,296 ($150 off)
83" for $3,796 w/ $100 credit ($1,530)
What makes the LG C3 should a great TV? For starters, it leverages LG's proprietary a9 AI processor Gen 6 for superb performance and picture quality. The chip is designed to ensure colors, contrast, and sound are all at the most optimal levels depending on the specific content displayed on the screen.
Everything we watched on the LG C3 OLED it all looked great, from vibrant colorful landscapes to shadowy interior shots. In our LG C3 OLED review, we also found that the C3 is one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. It includes all the gaming features we look for, including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. You also get access to LG's Game Optimizer mode which drops the TV's lag time down to an incredibly low 9.1ms.
Unfortunately, the TV's sound could be better. The 40W/2.2 channel audio setup is fine for watching shows and movies, but we heard the sound start to get distorted at higher volumes. Nevertheless, this is one of the best deals you can get right now. For more deals, check out our pick of the best OLED TV deals right now.
