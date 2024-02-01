Hurry! Get our favorite OLED TV yet for just $896 in epic Super Bowl TV deal

Whether you're in it for the game or the halftime show, nothing can elevate your Super Bowl 2024 experience quite like a new TV. And while there are plenty of great TVs out there, most of them pale in comparison to OLED TVs. I should know because I bought a new OLED TV last year and to date I'm still blown away by its image. Right now the best OLED TV discount comes courtesy of Walmart.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,596 at Walmart. That's the cheapest price I've seen for this size and an amazing deal on what we named one of the best OLED TVs right now. (I own this TV's predecessor and I'm still amazed by its excellent image). For more deals, make sure to check out our full Super Bowl TV deals guide.

What makes the LG C3 should a great TV? For starters, it leverages LG's proprietary a9 AI processor Gen 6 for superb performance and picture quality. The chip is designed to ensure colors, contrast, and sound are all at the most optimal levels depending on the specific content displayed on the screen.

Everything we watched on the LG C3 OLED it all looked great, from vibrant colorful landscapes to shadowy interior shots. In our LG C3 OLED review, we also found that the C3 is one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. It includes all the gaming features we look for, including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. You also get access to LG's Game Optimizer mode which drops the TV's lag time down to an incredibly low 9.1ms.

Unfortunately, the TV's sound could be better. The 40W/2.2 channel audio setup is fine for watching shows and movies, but we heard the sound start to get distorted at higher volumes. Nevertheless, this is one of the best deals you can get right now. For more deals, check out our pick of the best OLED TV deals right now.