Act fast! My favorite OLED TV ever just got slashed by over $700 at Amazon

I’ve probably written more words of praise for the LG G3 OLED TV than any other product during my time here at Tom’s Guide. It’s a truly stunning television that provides a substantial upgrade in image quality over the cheaper LG C3 OLED thanks to one amazing brightness-boosting feature.

Right now, the 77-inch LG G3 OLED TV is on sale for $3,683 . This deal is also a bundle that comes with a stand (by default, the G3 doesn’t include one in its box as LG has primarily designed the set to sit flush against your wall via a wall bracket). Normally said bundle costs $4,396, so this is a seriously juicy saving of $713.

It really doesn't get any better than this astonishing LG OLED. Thanks to its Micro Lens Array panel, the G3 is capable of astounding brightness levels by traditional OLED standards. It's also future-proofed through the roof, boasting 4x HMDI 2.1 ports that all support a signal up to 4K/120Hz and awesome gaming features, like VRR, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and ALLM.

What makes the LG G3 so special compared to older W-OLED models? LG’s latest high-end TV packs a Micro Lens Array screen (or “MLA” for short). Without wanting to delve too much into the overly tech weeds, this is a process that involves placing millions of miniscule convex lenses on the G3’s panel. The end result? A big ol’ boost in brightness compared to the likes of LG’s C3 and B3 models.

There’s also a software algorithm at play known as “META” that works in tandem with the MLA panel to boost screen vibrance even further. Viewing HDR content like many of the best Netflix movies can produce astoundingly vivid pictures, with the G3 capable of hitting 1,361 nits of peak brightness. By contrast, the LG C3 OLED can only hit 820 nits.

I’ve said it before and I’ll damn sure say it again: The LG G3 OLED is the “real king of TVs” . My eyes are completely obsessed with it. Having owned this set for around 8 months , I can confidently claim it’s the single best piece of technology I’ve ever owned. I love it so much, I drag my heavy-ass PC from my home office through to my living room almost every night after work so I can play the best Steam games on this wondrous television. And my gaming rig weighs 65 pounds. Yes, I actually weighed my monstrously heavy desktop. My poor back.

Games like Starfield look incredible on the LG G3 OLED. (Image credit: Future)

With its G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) features and Game Optimizer, this is the finest TV around to enjoy the best PS5 games on. One of the most amazing A/V experiences of my life came last Christmas when I completed the spectacular Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on my 77-inch G3. What a game. What a TV.

Another secret weapon the G3 has up its sleeve is its “Vanta Black” polarizer, which is a form of tech that substantially helps to reduce screen reflections or “TV glare” . This makes a huge difference if you regularly watch the best Disney Plus shows in a naturally sunny room like I do. And yes, amazingly we do actually get some rays in my notoriously rainy homeland of Scotland.

North of $3,600 is obviously a huge amount of cash to drop on any tech product, but all I can say is my 77-inch LG G3 OLED has provided me with an incredible amount of joy since I bought it last fall. If you have the money, I’d snap up this epic Amazon deal in a second.