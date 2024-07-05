This Le Creuset sale beats Amazon's early Prime Day deals — 5 items I would buy now

Le Creuset is one of the most popular cookware brands thanks to their charming stoneware and cast iron pieces (not to mention their impeccable quality and versatile performance). The only downside is that their items tend to be on the pricier side. They also rarely have discounts, which is why we're super excited to announce their current sale.

For a limited time, Le Creuset is hosting a Factory to Table sale, knocking up to 50% off select items. The deals start as low as $67 on casserole dishes, skillets, Dutch Ovens and much more. Our favorite deal is the Signature Round Wide Dutch Oven, which you can snag for $150 off the original price.

While Amazon has deals on Le Creuset items from time to time, the current offerings on the Le Creuset website are unmatched by any other retailer, even ahead of Prime Day. So don't wait — now is the time to invest in this timeless cookware. Here are 5 items I would buy right now.

Best Le Creuset Deals

Heritage Rectangular Casserole: was $135 now $67 @ Le Creuset

Present your favorite meal in style with this rectangular casserole dish. It's perfect for baking indulgent desserts and comforting casseroles, marinating meats, broiling fish and much more. The dish also make it easy to carry home cooked meals to potlucks and picnics, or even for storing leftovers.

Signature Skillet: was $220 now $132 @ Le Creuset

This Signature Cast Iron Skillet features a glossy, painted exterior and a black interior, both of which are enameled. This means it doesn’t require seasoning and it’s easier to clean versus traditional cast iron. In fact, it’s dishwasher safe, although we always recommend washing by hand. It’s also compatible with all types of cooktops, including induction, and it’s oven-safe up to 500°F. Plus, it was rated as one of the best cast iron skillets in 2024.



Toughened Nonstick 3-Piece Cookware Set: was $290 now $199 @ Le Creuset

This 3-piece cookware set includes a 9.5-inch fry pan and 2.5 quart braiser with glass lid. It features a toughened nonstick surface that delivers superior results for everything from searing fish to sautéing veggies.

Signature Sauteuse: was $350 now $199 @ Le Creuset

From sauces and stews to stir-fries and risottos, the Signature Sauteuse truly does it all in the kitchen. The versatile pot is a cross between a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven. You'll get even heat distribution and minimized sticking and staining thanks to its signature enameled cast iron material. Plus, its colorful exterior enamel is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking.