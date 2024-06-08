Massive REI summer sale this weekend — get these 9 items at up to 50% off

Summer adventurers look no further — REI is currently offering deals on some of the best hiking and fitness apparel on the market. Whether you're heading to the beach, the gym or the trails this summer, these stylish and affordable finds are sure to boost your wardrobe game to the next level.

The sale includes discounts of up to 50% on top brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Outdoor Voices and more. Since most of the sales are ending soon, color options are limited on certain deals, so be sure to check out all of the options when scrolling through our picks, listed below. This also means that you'll want to act fast if you want the best summer deals! Here are the top 9 deals I recommend.

Best REI deals

The North Face Terrain Vista 3L Pro Jacket (Women's): was $230 now $137 @ REI

The wind and rain don't stand a chance when you're wearing this North Face jacket made of 100% recycled waterproof fabric. You can embrace all the elements whether you're venturing out in the wild or just walking around town. The men's version of the jacket is also on sale for $137.

The North Face Sunriser 7" Shorts (Men's): was $60 now $35 @ REI

Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband as well as moisture-managing tech to keep your dry. The 7-inch shorts in the smoked pearl color are still available in all sizes. The women's 4-inch shorts are also on sale for $37.

Outdoor Voices TechSweat MoveFree Tank Top: was $58 now $39 @ REI

Summer workouts will be a total breeze in this lightweight cropped tank top made of breathable material. The top designed to mold to your shape offers medium support and includes a built-in shelf bra with removable pads. It's ideal for cardio, spin class, hot yoga or pilates. You can also grab the Doing Things 2.5" Shorts in the same new blue hue on sale for $39.

The North Face Cyclone Wind Hoodie (Men's): was $85 now $63 @ REI

This stylish, lightweight hoodie is highly wind-resistant. Constructed from The North Face's Windwall fabric — ripstop polyester treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) — it should also keep you dry in light precipitation and survive minor abrasions and scuffs. The popular hoodie is only available in a few more colors and sizes so you'll want to act fast!

REI Flash TT Hiking Boots (Men's): was $170 now $84 @ REI

Great for long days on the trails, these waterproof hiking boots are on sale for $84. Featuring a durable FirmaWeave upper, energetic foam midsoles and cupped sidewalls. They're also lightweight, coming in at 1 lb. 12 oz.

Sorel Mac Hill Lite Waterproof Boots (Men's): was $180 now $89 @ REI

These stylish, waterproof boots from Sorel are just as great for commuting through unpredictable elements as they are for walking on snowy trails, despite the suede fabric. These high tops would be a great versatile boot throughout the winter and spring months. No wonder they earned at 5-star rating at REI.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 @ REI

$98 is a steal for this versatile, comfy jacket that is essentially two jackets in one. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can reverse it and rock the fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all the time. It's just that comfy.

On Cloud 5 Combo Shoes (Women's): was $150 now $111 @ REI

Easily one of the most popular shoe brands these days, these On Cloud sneakers are ideal for everyday use. They're extremely light, provide all-day comfort and give the perfect amount of support for walking and running.