Massive REI summer sale this weekend — get these 9 items at up to 50% off
Shop deals on Patagonia, North Face and Outdoor Voices
Summer adventurers look no further — REI is currently offering deals on some of the best hiking and fitness apparel on the market. Whether you're heading to the beach, the gym or the trails this summer, these stylish and affordable finds are sure to boost your wardrobe game to the next level.
The sale includes discounts of up to 50% on top brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Outdoor Voices and more. Since most of the sales are ending soon, color options are limited on certain deals, so be sure to check out all of the options when scrolling through our picks, listed below. This also means that you'll want to act fast if you want the best summer deals! Here are the top 9 deals I recommend.
Quick Links
- shop the entire REI summer deals event
- The North Face Sunriser 7" Shorts: was $60 now $35
- Outdoor Voices TechSweat MoveFree Tank Top: was $58 now $39
- The North Face Cyclone Wind Hoodie: was $85 now $63
- Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress: was $100 now $69
- REI Flash TT Hiking Boots: was $170 now $84
- Sorel Mac Hill Lite Waterproof Boots: was $180 now $89
- Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket: was $199 now $98
- On Cloud 5 Combo Shoes: was $150 now $111
- Terrain Vista 3L Pro Jacket: was $230 now $137
Best REI deals
The North Face Terrain Vista 3L Pro Jacket (Women's): was $230 now $137 @ REI
The wind and rain don't stand a chance when you're wearing this North Face jacket made of 100% recycled waterproof fabric. You can embrace all the elements whether you're venturing out in the wild or just walking around town. The men's version of the jacket is also on sale for $137.
The North Face Sunriser 7" Shorts (Men's): was $60 now $35 @ REI
Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband as well as moisture-managing tech to keep your dry. The 7-inch shorts in the smoked pearl color are still available in all sizes. The women's 4-inch shorts are also on sale for $37.
Outdoor Voices TechSweat MoveFree Tank Top: was $58 now $39 @ REI
Summer workouts will be a total breeze in this lightweight cropped tank top made of breathable material. The top designed to mold to your shape offers medium support and includes a built-in shelf bra with removable pads. It's ideal for cardio, spin class, hot yoga or pilates. You can also grab the Doing Things 2.5" Shorts in the same new blue hue on sale for $39.
The North Face Cyclone Wind Hoodie (Men's): was $85 now $63 @ REI
This stylish, lightweight hoodie is highly wind-resistant. Constructed from The North Face's Windwall fabric — ripstop polyester treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) — it should also keep you dry in light precipitation and survive minor abrasions and scuffs. The popular hoodie is only available in a few more colors and sizes so you'll want to act fast!
REI Flash TT Hiking Boots (Men's): was $170 now $84 @ REI
Great for long days on the trails, these waterproof hiking boots are on sale for $84. Featuring a durable FirmaWeave upper, energetic foam midsoles and cupped sidewalls. They're also lightweight, coming in at 1 lb. 12 oz.
Sorel Mac Hill Lite Waterproof Boots (Men's): was $180 now $89 @ REI
These stylish, waterproof boots from Sorel are just as great for commuting through unpredictable elements as they are for walking on snowy trails, despite the suede fabric. These high tops would be a great versatile boot throughout the winter and spring months. No wonder they earned at 5-star rating at REI.
Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 @ REI
$98 is a steal for this versatile, comfy jacket that is essentially two jackets in one. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can reverse it and rock the fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all the time. It's just that comfy.
On Cloud 5 Combo Shoes (Women's): was $150 now $111 @ REI
Easily one of the most popular shoe brands these days, these On Cloud sneakers are ideal for everyday use. They're extremely light, provide all-day comfort and give the perfect amount of support for walking and running.
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress: was $100 now $69 @ REI
Exercise dresses have become all the rage lately — and this version made by Outdoor Voices has adjustable straps and built-in shorts that are made to fit your individual body type. From traveling and grabbing brunch to hiking and running, you'll want to wear this versatile, sporty and comfortable dress for all occasions.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.