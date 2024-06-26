Target's outdoor living and garden sale knocks up to 70% off — 7 deals I would buy for my backyard

Summer is finally here, and there's no time like the present to transform your backyard, deck or patio in your own personal oasis. From upgrading your outdoor furniture to warming up those cool summer nights with a fire pit, Target can be your one-stop shop for all things outdoor living and gardening — and it just so happens they're having a huge sale right now, ahead of their Target Circle Week sale which starts on July 7.

Target's Outdoor Living and Garden sale is in full swing, offering truly unbeatable deals of up to 70% off on a wide variety of outdoor items. They've slashed the prices on stylish and functional products like string lights, pizza ovens, rocking chairs and more. Don't miss out on these unbelievable deals — check out the 7 items I would add to my outdoor space. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's best Target promo codes.

Best Outdoor Deals

Bowne LED Outdoor String Light: was $71 now $52 @ Target

Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $149 now $59 @ Target

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $75 @ Target

At a whopping 68% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Best Choice 28" Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $359 now $179 @ Target

From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its price tag that features an extra 50% off.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $193 @ Target

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less that five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Tangkula 2-Piece Rocking Chair: was $509 now $329 @ Target

Relax and rock in this set of comfortable and cushioned wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help relieve your fatigue and stress. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.