Score! Our favorite foldable phone is $300 off ahead of Labor Day

Labor Day sales are the perfect opportunity to save on a new phone. If you've been curious about foldables, one of our favorite foldable phones is on sale right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice OnePlus Open on sale for $1,399. That's $300 off and one of the best OnePlus coupons we've seen. Even better, you can get an extra $100 off if you have a phone to trade in.

OnePlus Open: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ OnePlus

The OnePlus Open is one of the best foldable phones we've tested. It features a 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED (2484 x 1116) 240Hz cover display, 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED (2440 x 2268) 120Hz main display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. On the photo front, you get a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 64MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear cameras. There's also a 20MP (f/2.2) front camera and 32MP (f/2.4) inner camera. In our OnePlus Open review, we said no other foldable comes close to matching the OnePlus Open's overall features set, excellent performance, and low price point.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, which should prove more than adequate for any high-performance activities you need. The 48MP main camera on the OnePlus Open gets the job done when lighting is abundant and its quality rivals the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Meanwhile, the phone has a 4,805 mAh battery, which we found more than ample to get through a solid day of normal usage.

Simply put, the Editor's Choice OnePlus Open is the best foldable phone we've tested offering the biggest screens at the lowest price for a notebook-style device. It's even more of a steal now that it's on sale.