Public Rec spring sale knocks 50% off workout apparel — 9 deals I'd shop from $24
Huge savings on tanks, gym shorts and more
If you're in the market for new spring essentials — you're in luck. Public Rec just slashed the price of dozens of men's and women's clothing. The sale includes everyday wear as well as gear designed for the gym.
For a limited time, you can score Public Rec men's apparel from $27 and Public Rec women's apparel from $24. The sale includes tanks, t-shirts, shorts, polos, half-zip sweaters, and more. Below I've rounded up nine of the best deals you can get right now.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Public Rec sale from $24
- Public Rec Endurance Tank: was $54 now $27
- Public Rec Here To There Longline Bra: was $58 now $29
- Public Rec Luxe Fleece Shorts: was $58 now $29
- Public Rec Soft & Seamless Tank: was $58 now $29
- Public Rec Flex Short: was $68 now $41
- Public Rec Elevate Crew: was $58 now $41
- Public Rec Here To There Leggings: was $98 now $49
- Public Rec Stadium Jogger: was $108 now $54
- Public Rec Workday Pants: was $108 now $54
Best Public Rec deals
Public Rec Endurance Tank: was $54 now $27 @ Public Rec
This breathable, high-performance tank is designed to minimize resistance and provide all-day comfort. It's made with a micro-porous, fine gage knit for a highly-breathable, lightweight feel that can endure the toughest — and sweatiest — of workouts.
Public Rec Here To There Longline Bra: was $58 now $29 @ Public Rec
This buttery soft bra provides full coverage for medium-impact workouts. It features an open back design and removable cups. It's made with nylon and spandex for a soft, stretchy feel.
Public Rec Luxe Fleece Shorts: was $58 now $29 @ Public Rec
These Luxe Fleece Fabric shorts use soft French Terry cotton. They have a looped interior and smooth exterior for maximum comfort. They feature two front pockets (including a mesh media pocket) and an adjustable drawstring.
Public Rec Soft & Seamless Tank: was $58 now $29 @ Public Rec Soft
This everyday tank is made of polyester and spandex for a soft and cozy feel. The slim fit tank has a seamless neckline and it's available in Slate or White in a variety of sizes. You can wear it at the beach, at home, or at the gym.
Public Rec Flex Short: was $68 now $41 @ Public Rec
These water-resistant athletic shorts were made for just about any activity ranging from swimming to jogging. You can opt for a lined or unlined short with inseams that range from 5.5 inches to 9.5 inches. It features two front pockets, elastic waistband, and a side zipper pocket.
Public Rec Elevate Crew: was $58 now $41 @ Public Rec
An essential for any wardrobe, this crew is made with Public Rec's PROTX2 technology, which is antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-mold, anti-mildew, and anti-odor. It's 30% off in a variety of colors and sizes.
Public Rec Here To There Leggings: was $98 now $49 @ Public Rec
The Public Rec Here To There Leggings blend nylon and spandex for a buttery soft feel while maintaining high-performance function. They feature a high-rise waist, side zipper pocket, and ankle slit. They're currently 50% off.
Public Rec Stadium Jogger: was $108 now $54 @ Public Rec
Whether you're heading to the gym or running errand, these Stadium Joggers will keep your comfortable. They're made of nylon and spandex for a lightweight feel and they also have extra room around the glutes and thighs room to offer proper breathing. Finally, there's tapering at the ankle for an overall comfy feel.
Public Rec Workday Pants: was $108 now $54 @ Public Rec
These pants are designed to bring comfort and stretch to any occasion. Note that they're final sale and can't be returned or exchanged after purchase.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.