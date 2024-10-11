Passing up this incredible Meta Quest 3 bundle deal on Amazon would be virtual insanity
Live out your Batman fantasies without being a billionaire
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has offered some truly excellent deals thus far, but this Meta Quest 3 bundle might be my favourite. Why? Because it lets me live out me dreams of being a caped crusader without being a billionaire.
That's right, this exceptional deal gets you the Meta Quest 3 (512GB), which is still the best mixed reality headset that money can buy right now, along with a copy of the Meta-exclusive VR game Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a three month subscription to Meta's Quest+ service.
While this bundle would usually set you back AU$1049.99, it's been heavily discounted during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, bringing its price to a far more reasonable AU$799.99 — holy unbelievable price point, Batman! That's a discount of AU$250!
Save AU$250
Now that Meta's Quest 3S has been announced, the price of its predecessor, Quest 3, has dropped significantly. It's still an excellent VR headset, but now it's more affordable, which is a definite win. It also comes with a game and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is exceptional value.
The Meta Quest 3 headset and game are standout aspects of this deal, but don't sleep on that free Quest+ subscription, as it gives you instant access to a revolving catalogue of VR games to download, including such outstanding titles as Asgard's Wrath 2, Tetris Effect: Connected, Synth Riders and more!
Best of all, Prime members who purchase this bundle get free expedited delivery from one of Amazon's Australian warehouses, meaning you could be stepping foot in Gotham as quickly as overnight.
If you're not already a Prime member, you're in luck — new customers are entitled to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. You can sign up by clicking on one of the options below.
