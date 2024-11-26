My favorite Kodak instant camera just fell to its lowest ever price — save up to 33% with this Black Friday deal

It's been a busy year for tech, with major launches by brands both big and small, and before we knew it, Black Friday sales were knocking on our door. This means a lot of our favorite gadgets are seeing price slashes, making this week the perfect time to grab that camera that's been sitting in your cart for months. And if, like me, you love instant cameras, I've got the best deals for you. Why should you trust me? Becuase I've spent over 600 hours testing the best instant cameras!

The deal I bring to you today isn't a Fujifilm or a Polaroid — it's a Kodak. The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro has fallen to its lowest ever price in this year's Black Friday sales. It's currently 33% off at Amazon for just the camera and eight sheets. There are offers on bundles with accessories too. For instance, you can get the camera with 68 sheets at a 22% discount at Amazon U.S.. Or if you want 68 sheets and gift accessories — which include a carry case, hanging clips and other goodies — there's a sweet 20% price cut.

My U.K. brethren, don't fret! You can get the bundle with 68 sheets for 28% off at Amazon U.K. — there's something for everyone on both sides of the pond.

Lowest ever price Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro: was $110 now $73 at Amazon The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro combines vintage charm and modern convenience, allowing you to print lovely images from your smartphone while looking oh-so-retro. Color reproduction is faithful, and the camera itself is extremely easy to use. It's easy to recommend at its retail price so the 33% discount at Amazon U.S. is too good to pass up. It comes in a bundle too, which is currently 28% off at Amazon U.K.

In my Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro review, I praised it for its retro looks and compact body which make it a superb camera for travel. It borrows styling cues from the likes of the Kodak EKTAR H35 and the i60 film cameras and looks fantastic. Controls are fairly straightforward too so if this is the first time you're picking up an instant camera, rest assured that there's no steep learning curve and that you'll get to grips with it fairly quickly.

The main event, of course, is image quality. You'll be happy to hear that the Mini Shot 2 Retro faithfully reproduces colors and prints out detailed images which appear true-to-life. You can also choose from an array of filters to apply to your images before you capture them! Printing costs are fairly low too, at 73¢ per print.

The Mini Shot 2 Retro has a lot to offer, and the 33% discount at Amazon U.S. means you have more money to buy film. It's a loveable camera that strikes the perfect balance between vintage aesthetics and modern convenience.

