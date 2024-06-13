Massive gaming laptop sale at Lenovo — 7 deals from $759 I'd shop now

Lenovo may not be the first name you think of when it comes to a gaming laptop. However, the manufacturer has a rich heritage in PC gaming. That's on display with its Legion lineup, which includes some fantastic machines powered by Nvidia's 40-series GPUs for running the most demanding games around. The best part is some of these laptops are now on sale.

For instance, right now you can grab the 16-inch Lenovo LOQ w/ RTX 4050 for just $759 at Lenovo. If you prefer an Intel-powered machine, you can also grab the 15-inch Lenovo LOQ w/ RTX 4050 for $844. Whether you're looking to play Cyberpunk 2077 on the go or ramp up the number of mods you have enabled in Starfield, these powerful Lenovo gaming laptops are great options.

Best Lenovo gaming laptop deals

16" LOQ w/ RTX 4050: was $1,129 now $759 @ Lenovo

A big-screen laptop at this price is a treat, especially with a resolution of 1920x1200. Admittedly, a little low on RAM with 8GB, there's still an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 under the hood for the casual gamer.

16" LOQ w/ RTX 4050: was $1,359 now $929 @ Lenovo

This model is the same as the previously-mentioned LOQ 16-inch, except it's running a Core i7-13620H CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch screen features a 1920 x 1200 resolution.

16" Legion Pro 5 w/ RTX 4050: was $1,429 now $1,069 @ Lenovo

This powerful laptop has an RTX 4050 GPU and a 512GB SSD, but with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and a sharper resolution of 2560x1600 on its 16-inch panel. It also houses 16GB of RAM, which is just enough for gaming and other multi-tasking.

14" Legion Slim 5 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,789 now $1,234 @ Lenovo

This relatively compact 14-inch machine has a whole host of ports, 1TB of storage space, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4060. It's a fantastic all-rounder for work and play. We especially like that it packs a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display.

16" Legion Slim 5 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,749 now $1,319 @ Lenovo

Looking for a larger version of the Legion Slim 5? Although it lacks the OLED screen, this model is similar to the one mentioned above, but with a little extra screen real estate — perfect for gaming immersion or for multitasking. Playing blistering first-person shooters like Doom Eternal should be a blast on this baby.

16" Legion Pro 5i w/ RTX 4060: was $1,829 now $1,369 @ Lenovo

This powerhouse has a 14th generation Intel Core i7, partnered with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA 4060 GPU to make it pretty much able to handle anything you throw at it.