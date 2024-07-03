Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' finds — 11 items I’m shopping that beat Prime Day

It’s a great time to shop Lululemon. Not only are we experiencing some excellent weather, meaning it's even easier to enjoy the great outdoors, but Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section is now packed with popular items.

Fans of Align leggings, take note — the Align High-Rise Pant 28" leggings are available from $69 at Lululemon. In the U.K., you can also grab the Align High-Rise Pant 28" from £59 at Lululemon. Sizes are selling out, so act fast to get the ones you want.

Note that some items are final sale, meaning you won't be able to return or exchange unless you're a Lululemon member. Scroll to the relevant section to see my favorite picks from Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section in the U.S. and the U.K. too. Plus, check out the Amazon deals on Skechers you can get before Prime Day.

Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' — Editor's Picks

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas: was $38 now $29 @ Lululemon

Keep all your essential close by and secure with the help of this belt bag that includes several interior pockets and an outside zipper. Perfect for simply heading out of the house or your next big adventure, you can wear the bag around your waist or as a stylish crossbody bag.

Lululemon Wundermost Nulu Sleeveless Bodysuit: was $68 now from $49 @ Lululemon

This iconic Nulu Bodysuit is available for a great price. Featuring incredibly soft fabric that's stretchy and snug, this bodysuit looks great with just about anything. It's also lightweight, sweat wicking and quick drying.

Lululemon Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Short 4": was $88 now from $49 @ Lululemon

The Lululemon Poplin High-Rise 4" Shorts are now available from $49. Designed for casual wear, they're lightweight and comfortable. They also wick moisture and dry fast, so no need to worry about wearing them in hot weather.

Lululemon Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant: was $128 now from $59 @ Lululemon

These mid-rise pants are ideal for casual outfits, but could also have a place in smart casual settings, too. Pair them with some chunky shoes for extra style, or wear them to the office feeling comfortable in the stretchable Luxtreme material.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $88 now from $69 @ Lululemon

On sale from $69, the popular Align leggings are a great buy. We love these due to their comfortable, sculpted fit, and extremely soft fabric. They also stretch with you and wick sweat while you're working out.

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now from $89 @ Lululemon

The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' — Editor's Picks (U.K.)

Lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4": was £48 now from £29 @ Lululemon

Nab a pair of Lululemon Speed Up shorts on sale from £29. These shorts feature a lightweight waistband, four-way stretch and sweat wicking properties. There are also pockets to store your stuff.

Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide: was £48 now from £29 @ Lululemon

Summer is here, and sliders are a must. Lululemon's Restfeel Slides are minimalist but very comfortable thanks to cushioning and a foam lining on the strap. They're now available starting from £29 and are the perfect beach or poolside accessory.

Lululemon Energy Bra: was £58 now from £29 @ Lululemon

The lululemon energy bra is a great option for HIIT classes, spinning, and training in the gym. It provides medium-impact support for B-D cups, is comfortable when moving, and is sweat-wicking when you need it most. However, only a few sizes are left.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28": was £88 now from £59 @ Lululemon

On sale from £59, the popular Align leggings are a great buy. We love these due to their comfortable, sculpted fit, and extremely soft fabric. They also stretch with you and wick sweat while you're working out.